This is the second course in a sequence of four courses that develops essential 21st century computational thinking (CT) skills using the popular JavaScript programming language.
This course is part of the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
An initial understanding of JavaScript, ideally from the Computational Thinking in JavaScript 1: Draw and Animcate course.
What you will learn
Learners will discover how to process, analyse and visualize data using simple JavaScript libraries and data structures.
Skills you will gain
- Data Handling
- Software Development
- coding
- JavaScript
- Computer Programming
An initial understanding of JavaScript, ideally from the Computational Thinking in JavaScript 1: Draw and Animcate course.
Offered by
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sequences of Data
We introduce the array data structure in JavaScript, which is used to represent an ordered sequence of data values.
Objects Everywhere
We introduce JavaScript objects, which are named collections of values, used to model real-world entities.
Nested Data Structures
Data structures can be embedded inside other data structures, to model more complex real-world entities.
Integrative Coding Project
We integrate the various concepts we have introduced throughout this course, to build a data processing system to cluster data into similar groups
About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
This Specialization is intended for those with minimal under-the-hood experience of working with computing who want to take the first steps towards a deep understanding of principles and practice of how to solve problems with software technology. Learners will use JavaScript within a web-based framework to generate graphics and analyse data, bringing these together in interactive web applications. Learners will acquire specific self-directed learning skills, enabling them to tackle new problem domains and technologies throughout their work and life.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.