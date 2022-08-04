About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

A​n initial understanding of JavaScript, ideally from the Computational Thinking in JavaScript 1: Draw and Animcate course.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • L​earners will discover how to process, analyse and visualize data using simple JavaScript libraries and data structures.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Handling
  • Software Development
  • coding
  • JavaScript
  • Computer Programming
University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Sequences of Data

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Objects Everywhere

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Nested Data Structures

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Integrative Coding Project

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization

Computational Thinking with JavaScript

