Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Unlock the Thinking Behind Computing. Develop key underpinning skills to give you insight into the world of computing and to harness its potential.
Offered By
What you will learn
A key problem solving framework to use new technologies in any problem domain.
Experience using the framework with Javascript and animated graphics.
Learners will discover how to process, analyse and visualize data using simple JavaScript libraries and data structures.
You develop and deepen your Computational Thinking skills
You learn how HTML and JavaScript work together to give you much of what you see on the web
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The course uses a hands-on approach with learning driven by a range of programming exercises, from small, scaffolded coding practice up to open-ended programming projects of the learner's choice.The context is JavaScript programming, first within a hosted beginner-friendly environment within the Coursera platform, progressing to industry-level development tools appropriate for creating interactive web-based applications.
No prior experience expected.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Computational Thinking with Javascript 1: Draw & Animate
This is the first course in a sequence of four courses that develops essential 21st century computational thinking (CT) skills using the popular JavaScript language as a vehicle.
Computational Thinking with JavaScript 2: Model & Analyse
This is the second course in a sequence of four courses that develops essential 21st century computational thinking (CT) skills using the popular JavaScript programming language.
Computational Thinking with JavaScript 3:Organise & Interact
This third course in the Computational Thinking with JavaScript specialization applies your developing JavaScript skills learned in the first two courses to the world of the web. You will learn how HTML and JavaScript together support the web pages with which we are so familiar, and develop skills so that you can create your own. As well as text presentation, at the heart of HTML, you will learn how to develop interactive, animated graphics, using JavaScript to dynamically add, remove and adjust the HTML objects on the screen. Furthermore, you will leave the more sheltered Coursera programming environment, working with external programming environments, and learning how to use new libraries. Through this practice with new application areas and new building blocks, we build on the computational thinking frameworks introduced in the earlier courses, focusing particularly on the challenges of maintaining a consistent understanding of the multiple computational representations required to master programming.
Computational Thinking with JavaScript 4: Create & Deploy
This is the fourth and final course in the Computational Thinking with JavaScript specialisation. It is an added-value unit and entirely builds on what you will have learned in the first three units and enables you to synthesise and develop that knowledge. The course supports you to develop your own larger application, using a combination of the technologies you have seen already, including HTML, JavaScript and various libraries, while also encouraging you to reach out to incorporate new libraries. You are taken through the software development process step-by-step, with guidance along the way. You have plenty of opportunity to interact with your peers on the course, and to review their work at periodic intervals.
Offered by
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
