This is the first course in a sequence of four courses that develops essential 21st century computational thinking (CT) skills using the popular JavaScript language as a vehicle.
No prior experience is expected - the course is aimed at those with no programming experience - even those who usually uncomfortable with technology.
A key problem solving framework to use new technologies in any problem domain.
Experience using the framework with Javascript and animated graphics.
- Programming Principles
- JavaScript
- Computational Thinking
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Introductions - and starting out with CT using graphics in JavaScript
This module introduces the instructors for this course and for the longer Computational Thinking with Javascript specialisation. A framework for understanding computational thinking is introduced and first steps are taken with Javascript, applying it in the context of simple graphics - drawing and animation.
Solving problems / programming a task
In this module, you take the foundations you have learned about computational thinking, some early programming constructs, and your program reading skills, and you start to learn about writing programs for tasks.
More complex drawings, and how to handle their descriptions
As our drawings become more complex, their descriptions will quickly become unwieldy. To counter this, we introduce programming language constructs that allow highly complex drawings to be described in just a few lines. They're a bit harder to understand at first, but in the long term, they're essential.
Animations - and consolidating what we've learned so far
Drawing still pictures is one thing - but the process-oriented element of programming lends itself to animation - an activity taking place over time. In this module, we'll make use of all we've learned so far to create animations. Functions will be used in a new and important way - as a so-called "callback" - which form the foundation of interactive programming as we'll see in Course 3 of the specialisation.
About the Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
This Specialization is intended for those with minimal under-the-hood experience of working with computing who want to take the first steps towards a deep understanding of principles and practice of how to solve problems with software technology. Learners will use JavaScript within a web-based framework to generate graphics and analyse data, bringing these together in interactive web applications. Learners will acquire specific self-directed learning skills, enabling them to tackle new problem domains and technologies throughout their work and life.
