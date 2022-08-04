About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with JavaScript Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is expected - the course is aimed at those with no programming experience - even those who usually uncomfortable with technology.

Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A key problem solving framework to use new technologies in any problem domain.

    Experience using the framework with Javascript and animated graphics.

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • JavaScript
  • Computational Thinking
Beginner Level

No prior experience is expected - the course is aimed at those with no programming experience - even those who usually uncomfortable with technology.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introductions - and starting out with CT using graphics in JavaScript

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 106 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Solving problems / programming a task

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

More complex drawings, and how to handle their descriptions

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 69 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

12 hours to complete

Animations - and consolidating what we've learned so far

12 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

