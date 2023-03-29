Duke University
Aria Chernik, JD, PhD
Kevin Hoch

Instructors: Aria Chernik, JD, PhD

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

2 quizzes

There is 1 module in this course

What is design? How is it a deeply human endeavor? How can we design better products, services, and experiences in our communities? If you’re interested in helping create a more equitable and accessible world, this Center for Computational Thinking module on Open Design is for you. In this introductory module to Open Design, you’ll learn how you can center equity in your design processes. You’ll learn how the iterative four mindsets of Open Design — understand, create, evaluate, and share — will guide you to meaningfully impact your community. The principles at the heart of Open Design — active inclusivity, transparency, and collaboration — are applicable to work in all fields, providing you with a reflective framework as you make important decisions. This module provides the background on Open Design and its relationship to similar methodologies. After completing this introductory module, you should have the knowledge necessary to explain Open Design to others — and continue your Open Design journey with other learning opportunities.

Aria Chernik, JD, PhD
Duke University
1 Course456 learners

Duke University

