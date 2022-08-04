The Co-design for All course is a free online programme on how to put together a case study proposal using a co-design approach. It is aimed at anyone who is interested in learning about co-design methods and how to apply them in any real life scenario.
Co-design for All: doing co-design in practiceEindhoven University of Technology
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Research And Design
- Qualitative Research
- Co-design
- design research
- Research Methods
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 minutes to complete
Welcome and introduction to the course
12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
26 minutes to complete
The co in co-design
26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete
A process informed by research
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete
Identity and vision
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.