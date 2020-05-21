About this Course

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Understanding Disability and Assistive Technology

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: The Legal Landscape and the Workplace

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Universal Design

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Accessible Digital Materials

6 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 162 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

