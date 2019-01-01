Profile

Marc Thompson

Assistant Director for Teaching & Learning Experiences

    Bio

    Dr. Marc Thompson is the Assistant Director for Teaching & Learning Experiences at the University of Illinois, and Program Director for the Information Accessibility Design & Policy (IADP) program offered through the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois. He has taught at the university level for over 30 years and has over 18 years of experience teaching online courses and providing online teaching instruction. In addition to his teaching experience, he has a background in web design, instructional media, and web-based learning platforms. He is the accessibility liaison for the Center for Innovation in Teaching & Learning (CITL) at the University of Illinois and has presented at a number of workshops and conferences on topics related to the creation of accessible course content and the accessibility of web conferencing systems and learning management systems. Dr. Thompson also co-teaches for the Information Accessibility Design & Policy program at the University of Illinois.

    Courses

    An Introduction to Accessibility and Inclusive Design

