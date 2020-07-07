TS
Apr 25, 2022
This course gives me basic knowledge on accessibility that I need for my work ahead. I have so much respect on people at University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign who have contirbuted to this course.
Sep 26, 2020
By Carmen M•
Jul 6, 2020
Very detailed and comprehensive course that not only covers technology and accessibility for online teaching but also background information on the law in regards to accessibility and the differences in types of disabilities that affect learning. Also very helpful techniques that can be integrated into teaching as a way of creating a course and content using principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL)
Activities were challenging but 100% applicable to teaching and working environments to improve the accessibility of electronic communication.
Video captioning and creating accessible documents using Word, PowerPoint and Adobe PDFs is also covered in the course.
By Mohammad u•
Sep 8, 2020
Best course to go for. Only problem I had faced with the peer review. I got failed four times for no reason. People are not co-operative. But finally made it!
By Felipe G•
May 22, 2021
Melhor curso de acessibilidade que encontrei, hoje consigo aplicar os conhecimentos adquiridos no meu trabalho e escrevo documentações acessíveis.
By Akancha T•
Oct 9, 2020
I paid full amount and finished my assignment before time to earn the certificate but the course does not allow me to earn the certificate before a certain date. This is very unreasonable of the university and coursera. I have submitted all my assignments and finished my materials but I have to wait until 2 weeks to get the certificate. This is not how online learning works. Either refund my money or send me the certificate ASAP.
By Radhika G•
Sep 10, 2020
Its a brilliant course, i enjoyed thoroughly. The course material was planned in an organised way, best part is the interviews of the people who serving assistive technology and as well as using assitive technology in their lifestyle. "Preach what you do" is an apt example for University of Illinois, its a great institute , best example in accomodating assistive technology and providing inclusive education to all.
I am very thanful to REVA university for giving this opportunity to enroll in courseera and choose my favourite topic to persue.
I wish Course era to flourish in greater heights providing opportunities to more students and people looking forward to persue education as important tool in serving people.
By Joseph G•
Jun 8, 2020
A really good course to cover some of the essentials in accessibility. I would say the focus is mainly on the digital aspects of accessibility, but the course also provides a good overview of other facets of accessibility as well, such as legislation, the various types of disabilities and potential opportunities in the field.
By Vishnu P P•
Sep 27, 2020
Really it was a new insight to the field of accessibility and inclusive design, the course is apt for beginners level. really happy to learn how to make accessible documents
By Lane L•
Aug 22, 2020
I learned SO much! Still considering my path in terms of a career but I know that whatever I do, I will carry what I learned with me and put it to good use! Thank you:)
By Bogarin, N•
Oct 29, 2020
La modalidad de presentacion y la calidad de contenidos es óptima para una persona que recién arranca a aprender sobre Accesibilidad y Diseño Inclusivo
By Mr. V B V•
May 17, 2020
Very Well organized, nice discussions and learning was happy ...
By Jinhee C•
Sep 15, 2020
Solid background information and variety of examples!
By Richard F•
May 22, 2020
Great Course for a beginner learning accessibility.
By Prerna P•
Mar 30, 2020
it was a very great course.
By Miriam F O•
Aug 26, 2020
Very comprehensive!
By Larissa D C B•
Aug 28, 2020
great course!
By snehal a•
Aug 3, 2020
good course
By Nataliya L•
Apr 8, 2021
The videos are too long. I think it is better to divide them into shorter parts. I feel the lack of information on architectural accessability
By Fabian A•
Sep 22, 2020
Todo perfecto en el curso, pero se me dificultó que no tuviera traducciones en algunas videos.
By Sindhu A•
Dec 7, 2020
This course gave me a great insight on how do people deal with their disabilities and what are the different types of assistive technology they use to get access to everything in life. The assignments, especially the one to make accessible word document and power point presentation were very practical and helpful. Thank you Coursera and University of Illinois for teaching this course online. Thank you to Manipal Academy of Higher Education for giving me this opportunity to enroll in this course.
By Mary A M•
Mar 2, 2021
I received a new job offer after taking this course. The materials helped me to learn about becoming formally trained and certified in ensuring ADA accessibility for our university's health sciences school. I printed out all of the materials and am now well on my way towards a upgrading my career and working in an area of education that is truly meaningful and impactful on our students' learning experiences. What could be better than that?
By Michael S•
Nov 22, 2020
I liked this training better than the one for my college in that the video's helped me follow along much easier. The Accessbility training course my college required was very heavy in text and I don't do well with that for some reason. I actually know how to format my documents now after 2 decades! Thank you!
By sushumna r•
Mar 2, 2021
Well organised content and great learning experience with appropriate knowledge checks!! Now onwards I care about accessibility and inclusive design concepts to make sure that any content I create is accessible. I will do my best to create awareness among people about these concepts.
By Yogesh S•
Oct 31, 2021
Coursera has teamed up with Universities to bring some of the best certifications especially for online users. It was a great experience learning about Universal Design. I would recommend this course for those who are just starting their journey to support Accessibility.
By Tharindu R•
Feb 27, 2021
Great initiation for an interesting subject. Content is very much valuable and helpful to understand the basic facts of Inclusive design. Also the course itself directs the higher levels of the same subject. Recommended.
By Rodel M•
Dec 20, 2021
I would like to thanks University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for sharing great ideas about accessibility. it would become a great help in me especially in teaching students with disability. Thank you very much.