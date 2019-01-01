Profile

Tania Heap

Director of Learning Research & Accessibility

Bio

Dr. Tania Heap is the Director of Learning Research and Accessibility in the Center for Learning Experimentation, Application, and Research (CLEAR) at the University of North Texas (UNT). She was previously an Instructional Design Coordinator based in the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has taught at the secondary and university level for over 15 years in a range of cultural and learning environments: face-to-face, blended, online, in Europe and in the US. She has ten years of experience in online instructional design and faculty development. She is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). She has a bachelor's and two master's degrees in psychology, and a doctorate in education from The Open University in England, UK. Tania has published and presented on topics related to accessibility in online higher education and MOOC-based learning environments, digital open scholarship, and social media usability among senior citizens aged 65 and over.

Courses

An Introduction to Accessibility and Inclusive Design

