Profile

Lori Lane

IT Accessibility Specialist in Universal Design

    Bio

    Lori Lane is an IT Accessibility Specialist in Universal Design at Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES) at the University of Illinois. She specializes in user interface analysis of different technology platforms such as websites, authoring tools, learning management systems, and documents and solutions to making the technology platforms more accessible. In addition to IT accessibility with 8 years of experience, she also has over 8 years of teaching experience from the classroom to online in different capacities and topics.

    Currently, Lori teaches two courses through DRES IT Accessibility Badging Program, Web Accessibility Evaluation for Non-Technical and Technical Users. She is a member of International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). She holds a M.Ed. in Continuing and College Education and several certificates in:

    • Teaching All Students, Reaching All Learners
    • Universal Design for Learning (digital badge)
    • Instructional Design and e-Learning
    • TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages)
    • Web Design and Development

    Courses

    An Introduction to Accessibility and Inclusive Design

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder