Lori Lane is an IT Accessibility Specialist in Universal Design at Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES) at the University of Illinois. She specializes in user interface analysis of different technology platforms such as websites, authoring tools, learning management systems, and documents and solutions to making the technology platforms more accessible. In addition to IT accessibility with 8 years of experience, she also has over 8 years of teaching experience from the classroom to online in different capacities and topics.
Currently, Lori teaches two courses through DRES IT Accessibility Badging Program, Web Accessibility Evaluation for Non-Technical and Technical Users. She is a member of International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). She holds a M.Ed. in Continuing and College Education and several certificates in:
- Teaching All Students, Reaching All Learners
- Universal Design for Learning (digital badge)
- Instructional Design and e-Learning
- TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages)
- Web Design and Development