Introduction to Accessibility and Universal Design
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Brandi Robinson

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The importance of digital accessibility for educational content

  • How to design and create digital content that is accessible

  • How to create and evaluate accessible documents, presentations, and videos

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

April 2024

Assessments

18 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This week you explore the what accessibility means and why it is important for digital content creation. You are introduced to the accessible governance and how this impacts web accessibility. You also learn the four principles of WCAG's web accessibility guidelines.

What's included

14 videos5 readings3 assignments

This week you learn the principles of Universal Design for Learning, UDL, and how they can be applied to created online content that is accessible for all learners. You also discover two important concepts within UDL, executive capacity and scaffolding.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 assignments

This week is all about creating accessible documents. You learn parameters for making documents accessible and walk through the steps to make accessible documents in Microsoft Word. You also apply executive capacity and scaffolding to creating documents.

What's included

15 videos4 readings4 assignments

This week walks you through creating accessible presentations. You learn parameters for making presentations accessible and walk through the steps to make accessible presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint. You also learn how to apply executive capacity and scaffolding to presentations.

What's included

13 videos2 readings4 assignments

This week you learn the aspects of accessible videos. You discover how to apply the concept of executive capacity and scaffolding when planning and creating videos.

What's included

8 videos2 readings4 assignments

Brandi Robinson
