In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of web accessibility and Universal Design for Learning. You will explore why accessibility is important in the online space, guiding principles for making accessible digital content, and the governing bodies of web accessibility. You will also examine the principles of Universal Design for Learning, a framework for creating accessible and successful content for all learners regardless of ability. You will receive hands-on instruction on how to create accessible documents, presentations, and videos for your online content.
Introduction to Accessibility and Universal Design
The importance of digital accessibility for educational content
How to design and create digital content that is accessible
How to create and evaluate accessible documents, presentations, and videos
April 2024
18 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This week you explore the what accessibility means and why it is important for digital content creation. You are introduced to the accessible governance and how this impacts web accessibility. You also learn the four principles of WCAG's web accessibility guidelines.
14 videos5 readings3 assignments
This week you learn the principles of Universal Design for Learning, UDL, and how they can be applied to created online content that is accessible for all learners. You also discover two important concepts within UDL, executive capacity and scaffolding.
8 videos1 reading3 assignments
This week is all about creating accessible documents. You learn parameters for making documents accessible and walk through the steps to make accessible documents in Microsoft Word. You also apply executive capacity and scaffolding to creating documents.
15 videos4 readings4 assignments
This week walks you through creating accessible presentations. You learn parameters for making presentations accessible and walk through the steps to make accessible presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint. You also learn how to apply executive capacity and scaffolding to presentations.
13 videos2 readings4 assignments
This week you learn the aspects of accessible videos. You discover how to apply the concept of executive capacity and scaffolding when planning and creating videos.
8 videos2 readings4 assignments
