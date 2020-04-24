This course provides instruction and strategies to support you in developing a course that is inclusive to students with a wide range of abilities, including students with disabilities. We cover effective practices to increase inclusion and avoid some of the common accessibility issues that can arise in an online course.
Week 1: Introduction to Course, Demographics, Universal Design
Welcome to the first week of Basics of Inclusive Design! This module will review the structure and logistics of the course and then introduce the issues that affect course accessibility. The topic of course accessibility will include an interview with two students who use Assistive Technology to access digital material. The assignment will allow you to learn more about the issues that students with different backgrounds and abilities face when taking a course and for you to offer your own solutions for addressing the needs of students who may need special adaptations for accessing course material.
Week 2: Accessible Documents
Following a review of online accessibility issues, in this week we will explain the steps to create and remediate course documents in MS Word, PowerPoint, and Adobe PDF documents. The assignment will provide you with an opportunity to apply these skills to actual documents.
Week 3: Complex Images, Tables, Graphs
Week 3 will focus on creating appropriate text alternatives for complex images and other more complex material, such as data tables and graphs. The assignment will provide you the opportunity to add alternate text to images.
Week 4: Captioning
This week, we will introduce the topic of captioning, discuss its accessibility and Universal Design benefits and then provide step-by-step instruction for captioning videos using a variety of tools. The assignment will provide the opportunity to caption a video.
I really enjoyed this course, it really helped me look for ways I could make my work more accesible to others.
This course showed me many areas that I could improve my teaching experience. Something as simple as adding captions can make or break students ability to retain the information.
After taking this course I now understand accessibility and I am able to apply this new found knowledge to the courses I build to create a more inclusive online educational experience for students.
I have learned a lot from the course I enrolled and i am looking forward for my next course.
