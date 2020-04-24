About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Introduction to Course, Demographics, Universal Design

Week 2

Week 2: Accessible Documents

Week 3

Week 3: Complex Images, Tables, Graphs

Week 4

Week 4: Captioning

