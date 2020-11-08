In this course, higher education faculty will examine students’ barriers to learning, including unconscious bias, physical impairments, and lack of motivation. Participants will explore and discuss how inclusive pedagogy and Universal Design for Learning (UDL) can help to address those barriers and improve student learning outcomes.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Barriers to Learning & Inclusive Pedagogy
In this module, we will define inclusive pedagogy by reviewing its three broad goals, highlighting common barriers to learning, and outlining strategies for implementing an online learning environment. Learners will reflect upon their experiences with inclusive pedagogy, good and bad, and share that with their peers. Let’s begin by getting to know you all better. Please go-ahead and jump to the welcome introduction area.
Achieving Inclusive Pedagogy using Universal Design for Learning (UDL)
Last week we discussed barriers to learning and strategies for overcoming them. This week we will continue that exploration of overcoming barriers in the context of implementing universal design for learning (UDL).
Very well summarized videos with lots of information.
Unable to "complete" this course although I've done 100%.
Gave new insights in improving online and classroom teaching.
