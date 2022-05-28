About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Pediatric oncology healthcare providers

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize signs and symptoms that suggest risks for school-related difficulties.

  • Identify ways to improve communication with families about school related challenges.

  • Describe the purpose of the Parent Roadmap: Kids with Cancer Still Need School tools.

Skills you will gain

  • Communicating about schooling needs with families affected by pediatric cancer
  • Sharing Return to School Roadmaps with parents so they can better advocate for their child with cancer.
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Introduction and Pre-Assessment

5 minutes to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

Understanding the Need: Uncovering the Misconceptions

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

Understanding and Communicating about Educationally Relevant Effects: Listening to Parents

23 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

20 minutes to complete

Understanding Schooling – Available Supports: The Education Landscape

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Using Roadmaps to Support Families: Becoming Familiar and Planning Dissemination

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 22 min), 9 readings

