Dr. Kathy Ruble is the Director of the Survivorship Program, Division of Pediatric Oncology at Johns Hopkins University. She has been an oncology nurse for more than 30 years and has worked exclusively with childhood cancer survivors for the last 20 years. Her research interests include quality of life and health promotion for survivors with emphasis on neurocognitive late effects and school issues. She has been a member of the Children’s Oncology Group since 1992; and is a silo leader for the Long-Term Follow-Guidelines for Survivors of Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Cancers and a member of the International Guidelines Harmonization Group. She is on the scientific review boards for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Her research has been published extensively and she has presented her work at national and international conferences including American Society of Clinical Oncology, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and International Society of Paediatric Oncology. She has a Scottie Dog named June Bug and enjoys gardening and swimming.