School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Promoting Healthy Practices in School. Learn to manage medical conditions & mental health services, facilitate healthy practices in schools
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Upon taking this specialization, learners will learn about various components of school health program, such as: Health education, physical education, health services, nutrition services, counseling, psychological, and social services, healthy and safe school environment, and last but not least family/ community involvement.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Managing Asthma, Allergies, Diabetes, and Seizures in School
Welcome to School Health specialization: Managing Asthma, Anaphylaxis, Food Allergies, Diabetes, and Seizures in School course. In this course, you will learn about these common medical issues students face and how to best support students who suffer from them. We will also take a holistic look at how we can best support overall student health.
Managing ADHD, Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Concussion in School
Welcome to our next course in the School Health specialization: Managing ADHD, Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Concussion in School. In this course, you will about the most common developmental and behavioral disorders affecting children such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, learning disorders, and concussions. We will focus on how schools can support children by recognizing common symptoms and understanding the diagnosis process.
Providing Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Special Education Services in School
Welcome to our the third course in the School Health specialization: Providing Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Special Education Services in School. In this course, you will learn about how social-emotional skills, mental health, and learning are related. We will focus on how schools can support social-emotional learning and promote mental health for all students.
Healthy Practices: Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Community and Family Participation
In this course you will find a comprehensive overlook of healthy practices in public schools in the USA, including: physical activity and nutrition in the school setting. We will review the basics of some of the regulatory programs found in the United States that support healthy students through nutrition education and nutrition programs. You will be able to explain some of the nutritional components such as, alternatives to the use of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages. Many of these principles can be applied to students in schools throughout the globe.
Instructors
Daniel NicklasAssistant Professor, Director of Primary Care Education for the Pediatrics Residency, Co-medical Director for the Pediatric Call Center
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
