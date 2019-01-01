Karen Hecker, BSN, RN, NCSN is a nurse consultant in the School Health Department at Children’s Hospital Colorado. She received her Bachelors of Science degree from the University Of Michigan School Of Nursing in Ann Arbor in 1987 and is an MPH student at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with expected completion in December, 2018. She became a Nationally Certified School Nurse in 2013. The focus of her MPH work encompasses identifying and addressing root causes of pediatric health disparities and the impact of social determinants of health on education and health access for youth. After working in large, children’s hospitals for 20 years, Karen has spent the last 11 in school health and currently provides nurse consultation to four childcare centers in Aurora, CO. She is active in professional development for school nurses throughout the state of Colorado and functions as a Regional Nurse Specialist for the Denver, Metro Area via the Colorado Department of Education Health and Wellness Unit. Karen is also an active member of the Colorado Alliance for School Health which aims to transform how health care and education partners collaborate. She serves on two teams under the Healthy Schools Successful Students umbrella in Colorado: the Professional Development Team for Colorado School Health and The Leadership Council Team. Finally, Karen is active with the local Colorado Association of School Nurses legislative committee working with her peers to advocate for student health and safety in all aspects of behavioral, oral and physical health.