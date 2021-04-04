Welcome to School Health specialization: Managing Asthma, Anaphylaxis, Food Allergies, Diabetes, and Seizures in School course. In this course, you will learn about these common medical issues students face and how to best support students who suffer from them. We will also take a holistic look at how we can best support overall student health.
This course is part of the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Daniel NicklasAssistant Professor, Director of Primary Care Education for the Pediatrics Residency, Co-medical Director for the Pediatric Call Center
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Asthma
In the following module you will learn more about the obstacles students with asthma face and how to be prepared to assist students with asthma and help them manage their symptoms. While our abilities to manage asthma have improved over the years, we still face many challenges. We will learn more about the staff-related responsibilities in aiding a student with asthma and how to compose a plan in the event of an emergency. You will learn how to recognize asthma triggers and how to administer proper therapies while supporting the social emotional needs of the student.
Type 1 Diabetes
In this module you will learn about Type 1 Diabetes and how best to assist students with Type 1 Diabetes. Included in the lessons are an overview of Type 1 Diabetes as a condition, how to create plans in the event of an emergency, an overview of relevant federal regulations, the role of the school nurse as a resource, and supporting the social emotional needs of students with Type 1 Diabetes.
Seizures
Next we’ll learn about seizures and how to assist students who suffer from seizures. Seizures can be a scary thing. In the following lessons you’ll learn what seizures are, what causes them, why epilepsy is often associated with seizures, signs and symptoms to look for, information on seizure first aid, the role of the school nurse as a resource, and how to best support students who experience a seizure.
Food Allergies and Anaphylaxis
There are a wide variety of allergies represented in a given school population. In this module we’ll learn more about allergies and their effects and the role of the immune system. Once we’ve covered the basics we’ll dive into reactions ranging from mild to severe and anaphylaxis, recognizing symptoms, helping students manage their allergies at school, medications used in the event a student is exposed to an allergen, how to plan for emergencies, and how to minimize exposure.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING ASTHMA, ALLERGIES, DIABETES, AND SEIZURES IN SCHOOL
The course was delivered well with a lot of good resources to aid in understanding how to manage asthma, allergies, diabetes and seizures in schools.
Thank you so much for this course and the opportunity. This is really an eye opener.this course has thought me alot of things.thx for the link and is very fast to open.
The lessons were concise and easy to understand. I wish the quizzes were more challenging though. Overall, a very well designed course.
It would help me if there was a way to look at the downloaded resources prior to listening to the video as well as reviewing the resources
About the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Children and adolescents spend so much of their time in school regardless of where they live in the world. Health and learning are closely connected in the school setting, where good health and healthy practices create the optimal conditions for students’ academic success. And the contrary is also true: poor heath and unhealthy practices build tall barriers to student learning.
