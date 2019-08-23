Welcome to our the third course in the School Health specialization: Providing Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Special Education Services in School. In this course, you will learn about how social-emotional skills, mental health, and learning are related. We will focus on how schools can support social-emotional learning and promote mental health for all students.
This course is part of the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Mental Health in Schools
In the next few lessons, you will learn broadly about the relationship between student health and learning. We will take a deeper dive to explore the relationship between mental health and learning. You will be introduced to a model schools can use to promote student mental health. Finally, you will meet two students – Kelsey and Javier. We will follow Kelsey and Javier throughout the entire course to illustrate the different supports available to promote student mental health and learning.
Tier 1 Interventions
In this module we will learn about interventions that all students can receive to promote social-emotional well being and prevent mental health problems. You will learn about different ways that schools can promote a positive environment, teach social-emotional skills, respond to diverse learners, support students exposed to trauma, and prevent bullying and suicide.
Tier 2 interventions
in this module we will learn about strategies that schools use for some students who are at risk of developing social-emotional or behavioral problems. We will discuss how schools create plans and monitor the success of these interventions using data. We will provide examples of different approaches that schools can use depending on the student’s area of need, including interventions for behavior problems, social skills, bullying, and coping.
Tier 3 Interventions
In these final lessons, you will learn about the most intensive levels of support meant for few students with significant social-emotional or behavioral challenges. You will also learn about how students with identified special needs may also be eligible for individualized supports through 504 plans and/or Individualized Education Plans. Finally, you will find out what happened with our students - Kelsey and Javier!
Reviews
- 5 stars83.69%
- 4 stars13.66%
- 3 stars2.15%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.23%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROVIDING SOCIAL, EMOTIONAL, BEHAVIORAL, AND SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES IN SCHOOL
Informational and well-structured. Provides a good understanding of these key concepts in the school environment to support staff like aids, subs and associates.
It's an excellent course that's a must-offer for teachers who is always looking for a better way to make positive impacts in the lives of their learners and school.
I was able to understand and apply to present day situations. It has caused me to see, even more, that this is the area that I want to specialize in.
very specific and details covering the legal, psychological, behavioural aspects of this topic.
About the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Children and adolescents spend so much of their time in school regardless of where they live in the world. Health and learning are closely connected in the school setting, where good health and healthy practices create the optimal conditions for students’ academic success. And the contrary is also true: poor heath and unhealthy practices build tall barriers to student learning.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.