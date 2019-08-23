About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Mental Health in Schools

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Tier 1 Interventions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Tier 2 interventions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Tier 3 Interventions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROVIDING SOCIAL, EMOTIONAL, BEHAVIORAL, AND SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES IN SCHOOL

About the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization

School Health for Children and Adolescents

Frequently Asked Questions

