The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Connect emotionally with your students. Connect with your self and school community
Effectively implement social emotional learning programs within their school communities.
Understand and communicate the principles and advantages of social and emotional learning for both students and teachers to their school leadership.
Students will utilize course knowledge and skills to create either a ‘Teacher Implementation Plan’ focused on developing student or teacher SELprograms, or a cinema project examining student & teacher SEL implications in educationally oriented films.
No prior experience required.
The Teacher's Social and Emotional Learning
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. While this growth has been impressive, inadequate attention has been paid to teachers’ social and emotional learning. In this course Dan Liston and Randy Testa introduce you to various rationales for why teacher SEL is needed as well as examine and reflect on various emotions in teaching and learning.
SEL for Students: A Path to Social Emotional Well-Being
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. In this course the instructor (Emily Price) introduces you to the history and framings of social and emotional learning preK-12 curricula, as well as various elementary, middle, and high school SEL programs and associated research.
Expanding SEL
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. In this course the instructors (Emily Price and Ben Kirshner) introduce and help you examine community based and youth-empowerment approaches to social and emotional learning. Some of these approaches address the impact of social and political systems, such as immigration and structural racism, on children’s social and emotional experiences.
Teacher SEL: Programs, Possibilities, and Contexts
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, student programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. Unfortunately inadequate attention has been paid to teachers’ social and emotional learning.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
