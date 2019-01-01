Emily Claire Price is an instructor, research assistant, and Ph.D. candidate in the School of Education at the University of Colorado Boulder. She teaches courses in the Departments of Educational Foundations, Policy, and Practice (EFPP), Learning Sciences and Human Development ((LSHD), and Curriculum and Instruction (C&I). Her research focuses primarily on the development of equity-oriented approaches to social emotional learning with early elementary students and pre-service teachers, as well as on expanding notions of what childhood is and what children are capable of. Emily is a former early childhood teacher and instructional coach, and holds a B.A. in English from Bryn Mawr College and an M.S.Ed from the University of Pennsylvania in urban elementary education.