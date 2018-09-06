About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Social Emotional Well-Being for Students

Week 2

The Field of SEL: Purposes and Origins

Week 3

SEL Program Formats and Characteristics of Effective Programs

Week 4

SEL Across the Developmental Spectrum: Early Childhood and Elementary

About the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization

The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL)

