Course 4 of 5 in the
The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Mindfulness in teaching

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Center for Courage and Renewal programs for teacher and community well-being

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The role of narrative in teachers' social and emotional learning

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Parents, families, and communities: Social and emotional learning in context

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

