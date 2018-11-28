In this course the instructors (Randy Testa, Ben Kirshner, Emily Price, and Dan Liston) have designed two culminating projects for the Coursera Specialization entitled – “The Teacher and SEL”. The two options include: “A Teacher Implementation Plan”, and “The Cinema, SEL, and the Classroom”.
This course is part of the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Ability to talk about feelings/emoting capacities; open to thinking of both children and adults as learners; basic understanding of public education
Effectively implement social emotional learning programs within their school communities.
Understand and communicate the principles and advantages of social and emotional learning for both students and teachers to their school leadership.
- SEL in Curriculum
- Emotional Engagement
- Social Emotional Learning
- Evaluation
- Teaching and Learning
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction and Explanation of Capstone Projects
Here you will learn about the two culminating projects in this Capstone course. You will complete only one of these projects. At the end of this module you will acknowledge your understanding of the requirements of your chosen project.
Capstone Part 1
This week you will complete Part 1 of your chosen Capstone Project.
Capstone Part 2
This week you will complete Part 2 of your chosen Capstone Project.
Capstone Part 3
This week you will complete Part 3 of your chosen Capstone Project. Note that after each of this week's assignments there is a locked reading item titled "CU Boulder Graduate Credit Registration Process". Once you submit your chosen final assignment and peer reviews, this reading item will unlock and you will have access to the form required to receive credit for completing the SEL specialization.
Very interesting capstone, and a great way to review and apply everything you learned so far.
About the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. These programs vary widely but most share a concern for five individual, student competencies: self awareness; self-management; social awareness; relationship skills; and finally responsible decision making. It is important for teachers and parents to know about and understand these programs. While lots of SEL programs emphasize K-12 student social and emotional learning, only a very few programs exist to promote, and help teachers explore their own emotional well-being. In this Specialization our central premise is this:
