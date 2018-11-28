About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Advanced Level

Ability to talk about feelings/emoting capacities; open to thinking of both children and adults as learners; basic understanding of public education

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Effectively implement social emotional learning programs within their school communities.

  • Understand and communicate the principles and advantages of social and emotional learning for both students and teachers to their school leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • SEL in Curriculum
  • Emotional Engagement
  • Social Emotional Learning
  • Evaluation
  • Teaching and Learning
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Explanation of Capstone Projects

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Capstone Part 1

4 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Capstone Part 2

4 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Capstone Part 3

11 hours to complete
5 readings

About the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization

The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL)

