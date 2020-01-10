By Camille G•
Jan 9, 2020
Peer Reviewed activities are great for feedback but haulted me from working at my own pace
By Eleni•
Mar 25, 2018
Although the content of this course is very useful, I feel it would be better if it was incorporated into the other courses appropriately, since one has to finish all of them to be able to write the assignments.
By Casey C•
Apr 22, 2020
I wasn't a huge fan of the shift to peer-reviewed work on the last course.
By Ailyn G•
Jun 1, 2021
This last course of the specialization has been very difficult to complete. Although I uploaded all my assigments and graded all the projects from my peers, I still haven´t been able to get my certificate because not enough people have graded mine. I have been posting and asking people in the forums to please review them, but after 24 days I am still waiting to get the sspecialization certificate. Tomorrow I will be billed again for this course when I actually finished almost a month ago. I am not even sure if I will ever get the certificate, I see people whose posts are from last year and I see their projectcs are still there waiting to be graded.
By PhD s D M•
Jun 12, 2020
Learning is the most effective and powerful weapon. If you want to change the world, hurry to get this weapon. As a researcher, I set this goal and used this rich and valuable treasure that presented to us by Coursera. My aim is to change the world around me and it is necessary to gain a weapon that everyone fears. This weapon is not that kills and destroys the world, but this weapon that beautifies and flourishes our future. Its name is knowledge. Thanks, Coursera!
By Valerie V K•
Nov 29, 2018
Very interesting capstone, and a great way to review and apply everything you learned so far.
By Girls i t S H H•
Sep 22, 2020
Having an opportunity to apply the concepts presented in the previous courses was rewarding and I appreciated the creative approach. Using film as a medium to apply the teachings was helpful since this is something that could come to fruition in a classroom, school or community event.
By Jose A A C•
Aug 20, 2020
This SEL Specialization is an outstanding course and I learnt, obtain, implemented all kind of resources to do my job and really care for my students and staff.
By Marina e h•
Nov 24, 2020
This was indeed the most course that helped me most in brainstorming ideas, critical thinking and reflective. I love the way the material was presented and all the readings implied accurate and valuable knowledge
By César J N C•
Nov 23, 2020
Great course with great resources. I wish they had given more resources on resilient education, and the impact of negative emotion on learning.
By MPearsall•
Nov 25, 2019
Excellent instructors, information and content.
By İlker Ö•
May 26, 2022
That was an amazing experience
By GREGORY E L•
Jul 22, 2020
exceptional class for learning
By Abdulkareem A A•
Feb 16, 2021
SEL makes education fun.