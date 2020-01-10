Chevron Left
In this course the instructors (Randy Testa, Ben Kirshner, Emily Price, and Dan Liston) have designed two culminating projects for the Coursera Specialization entitled – “The Teacher and SEL”. The two options include: “A Teacher Implementation Plan”, and “The Cinema, SEL, and the Classroom”. This course is a part of the 5-course Specialization “The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL)”. Interested in earning 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization?? If so check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first module of this course for additional information. We want to note that the courses in this Specialization were designed with a three-credit university course load in mind. As a participant you may notice a bit more reading content and a little less video/lecture content. Completing and passing the SEL Specialization allows the participant to apply for 3 graduate credits toward teacher re-certification and professional enhancement. We want to ensure the quality and high standards of a University of Colorado learning experience. Interested in earning 3 graduate credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization? Check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first week of this course for more information....

By Camille G

Jan 9, 2020

Peer Reviewed activities are great for feedback but haulted me from working at my own pace

By Eleni

Mar 25, 2018

Although the content of this course is very useful, I feel it would be better if it was incorporated into the other courses appropriately, since one has to finish all of them to be able to write the assignments.

By Casey C

Apr 22, 2020

I wasn't a huge fan of the shift to peer-reviewed work on the last course.

By Ailyn G

Jun 1, 2021

This last course of the specialization has been very difficult to complete. Although I uploaded all my assigments and graded all the projects from my peers, I still haven´t been able to get my certificate because not enough people have graded mine. I have been posting and asking people in the forums to please review them, but after 24 days I am still waiting to get the sspecialization certificate. Tomorrow I will be billed again for this course when I actually finished almost a month ago. I am not even sure if I will ever get the certificate, I see people whose posts are from last year and I see their projectcs are still there waiting to be graded.

By PhD s D M

Jun 12, 2020

Learning is the most effective and powerful weapon. If you want to change the world, hurry to get this weapon. As a researcher, I set this goal and used this rich and valuable treasure that presented to us by Coursera. My aim is to change the world around me and it is necessary to gain a weapon that everyone fears. This weapon is not that kills and destroys the world, but this weapon that beautifies and flourishes our future. Its name is knowledge. Thanks, Coursera!

By Valerie V K

Nov 29, 2018

Very interesting capstone, and a great way to review and apply everything you learned so far.

By Girls i t S H H

Sep 22, 2020

Having an opportunity to apply the concepts presented in the previous courses was rewarding and I appreciated the creative approach. Using film as a medium to apply the teachings was helpful since this is something that could come to fruition in a classroom, school or community event.

By Jose A A C

Aug 20, 2020

This SEL Specialization is an outstanding course and I learnt, obtain, implemented all kind of resources to do my job and really care for my students and staff.

By Marina e h

Nov 24, 2020

This was indeed the most course that helped me most in brainstorming ideas, critical thinking and reflective. I love the way the material was presented and all the readings implied accurate and valuable knowledge

By César J N C

Nov 23, 2020

Great course with great resources. I wish they had given more resources on resilient education, and the impact of negative emotion on learning.

By MPearsall

Nov 25, 2019

Excellent instructors, information and content.

By İlker Ö

May 26, 2022

That was an amazing experience

By GREGORY E L

Jul 22, 2020

exceptional class for learning

By Abdulkareem A A

Feb 16, 2021

SEL makes education fun.

