Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. While this growth has been impressive, inadequate attention has been paid to teachers’ social and emotional learning. In this course Dan Liston and Randy Testa introduce you to various rationales for why teacher SEL is needed as well as examine and reflect on various emotions in teaching and learning.
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why SEL and the teacher?
Here we introduce what SEL is and why it is important for all teachers. We elaborate the need for the teacher to enhance her/his knowledge of self, especially his/her own social and emotional terrain. A guiding premise is that deeper teacher self-understanding facilitates and enhances deeper student relations and greater chances for the transformative possibilities for student and teacher. A related premise is that by examining our deeply held cherished beliefs and emotional responses to situations and texts, we create opportunities for further insights into why and the ways we teach.
What does teaching do to teachers?
Here we further elaborate the need for the teacher to enhance her/his knowledge of self, especially his/her emotional responses as well as deeply held beliefs.
Sadness and despair in teaching
The value of reflection on and examination of sadness, despair, and related emotions in teaching is seen as one example of an enhanced “granularity” offered to teachers through reflection on emotions.
Joy, passion, and enjoyment in teaching
The value of reflection on and examination of joy and passion, as well as other related emotions in teaching is seen as another example of an enhanced “granularity” that can be gained by teachers through a reflection on emotions.
Helpful course and enjoyed the process. To improve the course it may be beneficial to add more modern articles and some more information on contemporary research.
Great insights on a much neglected or marginalized aspect of social and emotional learning that is centered on the teacher as the corner stone of a healthy educational environment.
Simply superb. Excellent readings that provide a glimpse into several beautiful minds who have thought deeply about the experience of being a teacher. Powerful and trans formative.
This is such brainstorming course for me to learn, I have to read, review and analyzes a lot material and that's fun. I am enjoyed this program. I hope I can see more project like this
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. These programs vary widely but most share a concern for five individual, student competencies: self awareness; self-management; social awareness; relationship skills; and finally responsible decision making. It is important for teachers and parents to know about and understand these programs. While lots of SEL programs emphasize K-12 student social and emotional learning, only a very few programs exist to promote, and help teachers explore their own emotional well-being. In this Specialization our central premise is this:
