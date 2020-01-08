SA
Jul 26, 2020
It is an amazing course for all teachers and educationists who want to dig deep into the subject of social and emotional learning. I learned so many things and I hope it will benefit me in the future.
Jan 4, 2019
I was feeling down about my recent teaching experiences and this course has reconnected me to why I began teaching in the first place. I will return to the readings for future enlightenment.
By Rajat T•
Jan 8, 2020
This course needs some modifications. There's a lot of reading materials. I wish there were more interactive parts such as case studies , interviews, and peer guided assignments.
By María I S•
Mar 15, 2020
It was very interesting to think about why teachers tend to lose the passion they used to have when they started teaching. It also helped me to realize why I want to keep doing this job. Most of the time we are really busy grading our students, attending to meeting with no purpose, or being trapped in educational politics that have no meaning while you are in the class, but we do not take the time to think about our emotions and how this affects our work
By Omar T•
Mar 24, 2020
I would like to thank Dr. Dan Liston and Dr. Randy Testa for their insightful viewpoints on the subject matter. This course is amazingly interesting! If you are new to SEL, you should definitely consider taking this course. I have learned so many things about teacher's social and emotional learning. I also learned how to grow grit as well as how to deal with despair.
By Trevor W G•
Jul 18, 2019
I loved this course, it was a lot more involved in developing a foundation, of emotional intelligence and self efficacy for teachers than I expected. The sincerity and dedication of John Liston to making a positive impact on educators taking this course was apparent in the pdfs he authored - it was a joy and a privilege to take this course.
By Girls i t S H H•
Sep 22, 2020
This course is fundamental for anyone teaching or considering teaching. Teachers are the models for kids and it's crucial that administrators and districts support the wellness and growth of their teachers. This course was eye-opening since I was a former public school teacher - I don't recall this being a part of the school I worked for and all the professional development at the time revolved around technology in the classroom and documentation, there's so much more to successful teaching. Also, As a parent, it's a great reminder to consider all that our teachers juggle on any given day - we can be proactive supporters for funding for their personal and professional growth.
By Yvette W•
Aug 31, 2020
I had to really calm a part of myself that felt that I was wasting my time in this first module that took on a kind of philosophical and thoughtful approach.
In my restlessness, I felt that I needed to shift my attention more to curriculum or technologies.
Yet, after each lesson I found that the part of my restlessness that needed to be quenched progressively through this course.
Language such as "despair" and "joys in teaching" became vivid and real. This 1st module has really made a powerful impact on the intangible, and I am thankful.
By Boon H S•
Oct 20, 2019
This course is resourceful and provide wide range of knowledge. It is important to note that self-learning is a key factor to succeed in this course as materials are given to learners to read by themselves. Nonetheless, I love how it gives space and time for learners to think by themselves or to have own opinions in different matters.u
By Jessica W•
Apr 20, 2019
Awesome, research based, practical, engaging and relevant. This is an excellent course for those who work in education and want to learn more about the importance of Teacher's knowing themselves and their emotions, students social emotional learning and social emotional program choices for school wide and classroom implementation.
By Korinne T•
Sep 29, 2020
This course had helped understand in depth on how social and emotional aspects of a teacher's life can greatly affect students' life as well. I recommend taking this course for teachers and aspiring teachers to ready us in understanding more how we can fully connect with ourselves and with our students in the future.
By Pavithra N•
Oct 29, 2020
This course is a thought provoking and enriching ride to one beginning the journey to understand the need and importance of teachers' social and emotional well being. Highly recommend it. Thoroughly enjoyed the videos and reading material put together to make a delectable first course in this specialisation.
By Khoiri N•
Jul 19, 2020
This is such brainstorming course for me to learn, I have to read, review and analyzes a lot material and that's fun. I am enjoyed this program. I hope I can see more project like this
By Synthia W•
May 4, 2020
I loved the readings and videos in this program. I am grateful to be able to expand on my own well-being so that I can continue to pursue supporting the 'whole being' of my students.
By Eugenia K•
Jan 5, 2018
The course was too theoretical, based on long reading passages bordering on literature rather than scientific essays based on research or actual findings. I enjoyed the ted-ex videos, some of which I had already seen before anyway. I would prefer a course which is more to the point, more based on video talks rather than long texts written from a personal perspective. I will not be continuing with the rest of the course, I have not found it very helpful or enlightening.
By Fleischer S•
Sep 8, 2019
Sometimes I found the material repetitive and too theoretical. We learned about how to improve engagement and how to connect with pupils in a way completley not showing these. Altough, I was challenged to read a lot in English and also I found some intereting topics and text. I wont recomend this course for an active teacher, I belive this is for those who learn for academics.
By Mareike W•
Sep 14, 2021
When taking a class called social emotional learning I expect that the teachers of the subject connect with their students on exactly that level. This is not the case with the course. The intro videos are short and of nondescript nature. The materials are not prepared for an audience at all. Scanning pages of a 70 year old book, no matter how relevant the context still is, is just bad. It is not engaging at all, just plain boring. One video of a TED talk from week 2 had no relation whatsoever to social emotional learning at all.
I have a masters degree in engineering and I am used to teaching myself and reading complicated texts about physical chemistry, material sciences, etc. but I have to say, this was one of the worst classes I have ever taken.
By Stephan M•
Aug 28, 2019
Hard to teach SEL skills online. Didn't like it. As an SEL specialist in my school district, we like the face to face engagement. That's how we grow our emotional intelligence skills. I paid a lot for this course and didn't finish, YET. Should've canceled after the first lesson unit. Not a problem, but wish I could get my money back.
By latici24•
Sep 17, 2021
I thought that the reading were dry, hard to connect to, and very hard to understand the point that was being portrayed. I don't feel like I got much out of this course except learning how to slow down my reading to try to understand old philosophical language.
By Carol S•
Jun 25, 2021
The topic sounded interesting. However, the course isn't really "taught." There are a few short videos. The remainder of the course consists of dated reading assignments, a full-length movie about a teacher, and some TedTalk videos.
By Celeste T•
Mar 2, 2021
This course has been very informative. It helped me to better understand myself as a teacher. To really examine my own thoughts, feelings and behaviors as an early learning teacher. The instructors have kept my interest and shared a lot from their personal experiences which has helped me to broaden my own ideas and thoughts in regards to emotional learning and social life in regards to students. Thank you for all the insight I will certainly apply several of the principals. I especially enjoyed the film on "Monsieur Lazhar."
By Maryuri M•
May 2, 2021
I wish to THANK YOU deeply for every reading, video, movie and even for mentioning other authors and their work:
Dewey’s creed ... confirmed that I am on the right pat!
In addition to this, aspects concerning to colleagues’ interaction as well as “back breaking moments in teaching” became so clear -after almost 20 years of teaching!
I am looking forward to meeting professor Dan and thanking him personally; his legacy is definitely one of a kind!
By W. A D•
Jan 27, 2022
As an educator who has worked in the field for over 25 years, I have experienced my share of despair, heartache, and burnout. This course equips teachers with the tools and steps to maintain their passion for the noble profession of teaching. Dr. Dan Liston and Dr. Randy Testa share their years of personal learning and all the relevant literature on the teacher's social and emotional learning.
By KAREN W•
Feb 23, 2021
I truly learned so much and reflected on my own beliefs intensely. It was refreshing and challenging in that I was forced to look deep into myself and evaluate where I am in my social emotional learning of my inner self and I feel like I will bring the lessons I learned into my coaching of my teachers and students.
By Sheena B•
Apr 14, 2020
Being a teacher, who has an experience of 3 years, I feel this i a very enlightening course for me. I have still have a lot of enthusiasm for my vocation but loved to understand how this enthusiasm may falter, yet it can be rekindled. I highly recommend this course to all the teachers.
By Amber S•
May 1, 2019
I really enjoyed this course and found many things that I can take back and apply for Professional Development with teachers. The only suggestion is on Week 5 - the questions on the first video do not match. They are supposed to be on the second Duckworth Video. Thanks!