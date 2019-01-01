Profile

Randy Testa

Associate Director PreK-16 Programs

    Bio

    Randy Testa has been teaching since he was 23 years old – he’s taught third graders, undergraduates, masters and doctoral students –in suburban Chicago, Denver, New Hampshire and Cambridge, Massachusetts. He’s also worked in the movie business, doing professional development with educators around the use of commercial film adaptations of books widely read in public schools. His abiding love in teaching and research focuses on the moral and spiritual dimensions of teaching and the ways in which movies can enhance teachers’ capacities for self-reflection. Testa attended Northwestern University as an undergraduate and the Harvard Graduate School of Education for both his Ed. M. (in Reading Education) and Ed. D. (The Study of Teaching). His educational heroes are Vivian Gussin Paley and John Dewey. He has authored and/or edited 4 books including two on the Amish community of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, along with numerous articles.

    Courses

    The Teacher's Social and Emotional Learning

    Teacher SEL: Programs, Possibilities, and Contexts

    SEL Capstone

