Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. In this course the instructors (Emily Price and Ben Kirshner) introduce and help you examine community based and youth-empowerment approaches to social and emotional learning. Some of these approaches address the impact of social and political systems, such as immigration and structural racism, on children’s social and emotional experiences.
This course is part of the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
About this Course
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Behavior Management and SEL
In this module we introduce three tensions within SEL, the first of which is the potential use of SEL as a means of managing student behavior. We investigate how behavior management strategies can lead to emotional manipulation, as well as how students of color are disproportionately impacted by these policies. Knowing that SEL programs are often adopted with the aim of improving classroom management and reducing problem behaviors, we explore how this can instead be approached through humanizing structures of management that promote student agency.
Culture, Context, and SEL
In this module we take up a second tension within SEL programming, the relative inattention to issues of culture and context in determining what SEL skills to promote. In situating SEL within larger cultural and structural contexts, we examine the need to consider issues of race, class, gender, sexuality, and culture in developing approaches to SEL.
Examining "Success": Goals, Measurement, and Outcomes in SEL
Moving Forward: A Critical Examination of the Self Competencies
In this module we move from articulating tensions within SEL to exploring ways forward. In this module, we focus on the two self-oriented competencies, self-awareness and self-management. In looking at more equity-oriented means of approaching self-awareness and self-management, we look at two examples in particular - mindfulness and testimonials.
Thank you for this course... it is one of the best courses that i did.
Very interesting applications to marginalized population contexts
Well detailed and explained. I enjoyed the interviews and the reading material. Thank you
Eye-opening content regarding biases, cultural difference and racism. An interactive course that really makes you reevaluate your teaching.
About the The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization
Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. These programs vary widely but most share a concern for five individual, student competencies: self awareness; self-management; social awareness; relationship skills; and finally responsible decision making. It is important for teachers and parents to know about and understand these programs. While lots of SEL programs emphasize K-12 student social and emotional learning, only a very few programs exist to promote, and help teachers explore their own emotional well-being. In this Specialization our central premise is this:
