Chevron Left
Back to Expanding SEL

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Expanding SEL by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
106 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. In this course the instructors (Emily Price and Ben Kirshner) introduce and help you examine community based and youth-empowerment approaches to social and emotional learning. Some of these approaches address the impact of social and political systems, such as immigration and structural racism, on children’s social and emotional experiences. This course is a part of the 5-course Specialization “The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL)”. Interested in earning 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization? If so check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first module of this course for additional information. We want to note that the courses in this Specialization were designed with a three-credit university course load in mind. As a participant you may notice a bit more reading content and a little less video/lecture content. Completing and passing the SEL Specialization allows the participant to apply for 3 graduate credits toward teacher re-certification and professional enhancement. We want to ensure the quality and high standards of a University of Colorado learning experience. Interested in earning 3 graduate credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization? Check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first week of this course for more information....

Top reviews

AS

May 3, 2019

Eye-opening content regarding biases, cultural difference and racism. An interactive course that really makes you reevaluate your teaching.

JR

Oct 10, 2020

Thank you for this course...\n\nit is one of the best courses that i did.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Expanding SEL

By Girls i t S H H

Sep 22, 2020

At the time I was taking this course, there were major social issues erupting in our country. This course reminded me how the education system was designed, by whom and for whom. As we move forward as a society, considerations for diversity among students, teachers and methodology must be taken into account to be able to provide good educational services for all kids. It's a tall order however if educational systems could take more of an agile approach, like so many other industries do, it could serve all stakeholders better in the long run. Learning can be fun and interesting when it's not presented in a rote way or slanted towards one particular ethnic or cultural group.

By Casey C

Feb 22, 2020

I liked how this course focused on breaking down the 5 core competencies of SEL and how they relate to justice and injustice - namely - who was SEL "meant" for, and how do these tenets serve and leave behind students that come from varied backgrounds? I enjoyed reading and the questions that were posed - I have begun to think more critically about how I can serve as a witness to the stories of my students and support them in more nuanced ways.

By Rhondda W

Jul 14, 2021

this was a great course that was easily accessed and valued my time and expertise as a veteran teacher. I found that my teaching style was not only validated, but also increased with new ideas that I could use when school starts this fall.

By Jose A A C

Mar 2, 2020

Not so easy as I think, thank you for this amazing learning experience. I love studying and learning more about SEL as teacher help me become the best!

By Amber S

May 4, 2019

Eye-opening content regarding biases, cultural difference and racism. An interactive course that really makes you reevaluate your teaching.

By Javeria R

Oct 11, 2020

Thank you for this course...

it is one of the best courses that i did.

By Camille G

Nov 15, 2019

Very interesting applications to marginalized population contexts

By SHREYA M

Sep 28, 2020

Valuable materials and videos by instructors.

By Flt L G R

Oct 6, 2020

thanks...

By Mona A A

Jun 5, 2021

GOOD

By Samuel L

Jul 18, 2020

This was a good and super important course that emphasized the need for acknowledging our own biases as teachers and encouraging listening and honoring the experiences and knowledge of our students. I was hoping for more engaging videos.

By MPearsall

Sep 22, 2019

Well detailed and explained. I enjoyed the interviews and the reading material. Thank you

By Sheena B

Jun 8, 2020

The course has way to many readings, I wish the mode of imparting knowledge can be more flexible. There was a monotony created. Other then that, the course was definitely very insightful.

By Saleh M A

Nov 18, 2020

Week 3 quiz was totally weird.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder