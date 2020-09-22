AS
May 3, 2019
Eye-opening content regarding biases, cultural difference and racism. An interactive course that really makes you reevaluate your teaching.
JR
Oct 10, 2020
Thank you for this course...\n\nit is one of the best courses that i did.
By Girls i t S H H•
Sep 22, 2020
At the time I was taking this course, there were major social issues erupting in our country. This course reminded me how the education system was designed, by whom and for whom. As we move forward as a society, considerations for diversity among students, teachers and methodology must be taken into account to be able to provide good educational services for all kids. It's a tall order however if educational systems could take more of an agile approach, like so many other industries do, it could serve all stakeholders better in the long run. Learning can be fun and interesting when it's not presented in a rote way or slanted towards one particular ethnic or cultural group.
By Casey C•
Feb 22, 2020
I liked how this course focused on breaking down the 5 core competencies of SEL and how they relate to justice and injustice - namely - who was SEL "meant" for, and how do these tenets serve and leave behind students that come from varied backgrounds? I enjoyed reading and the questions that were posed - I have begun to think more critically about how I can serve as a witness to the stories of my students and support them in more nuanced ways.
By Rhondda W•
Jul 14, 2021
this was a great course that was easily accessed and valued my time and expertise as a veteran teacher. I found that my teaching style was not only validated, but also increased with new ideas that I could use when school starts this fall.
By Jose A A C•
Mar 2, 2020
Not so easy as I think, thank you for this amazing learning experience. I love studying and learning more about SEL as teacher help me become the best!
By Amber S•
May 4, 2019
By Javeria R•
Oct 11, 2020
By Camille G•
Nov 15, 2019
Very interesting applications to marginalized population contexts
By SHREYA M•
Sep 28, 2020
Valuable materials and videos by instructors.
By Flt L G R•
Oct 6, 2020
thanks...
By Mona A A•
Jun 5, 2021
GOOD
By Samuel L•
Jul 18, 2020
This was a good and super important course that emphasized the need for acknowledging our own biases as teachers and encouraging listening and honoring the experiences and knowledge of our students. I was hoping for more engaging videos.
By MPearsall•
Sep 22, 2019
Well detailed and explained. I enjoyed the interviews and the reading material. Thank you
By Sheena B•
Jun 8, 2020
The course has way to many readings, I wish the mode of imparting knowledge can be more flexible. There was a monotony created. Other then that, the course was definitely very insightful.
By Saleh M A•
Nov 18, 2020
Week 3 quiz was totally weird.