Social and emotional learning, or SEL, student programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. Unfortunately inadequate attention has been paid to teachers’ social and emotional learning. In this course the instructors (Randy Testa and Dan Liston) introduce and examine distinct and established teacher SEL programs, as well as some alternative possibilities. This course is a part of the 5-course Specialization “The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL)”. Interested in earning 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization? If so check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first module of this course for additional information. We want to note that the courses in this Specialization were designed with a three-credit university course load in mind. As a participant you may notice a bit more reading content and a little less video/lecture content. Completing and passing the SEL Specialization allows the participant to apply for 3 graduate credits toward teacher re-certification and professional enhancement. We want to ensure the quality and high standards of a University of Colorado learning experience. Interested in earning 3 graduate credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization? Check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first week of this course for more information....

By Girls i t S H H

Sep 22, 2020

The content was valuable and relevant for our current times. I highly recommend this for anyone who works with young people and those looking for ways to improve our education system.

By FALALUR R

Jul 15, 2020

This is a great course which encourage teachers to be helpful with pupils emotionally and socially..

By Dena F

Oct 26, 2020

This course is relevant in every aspect of one's life, whether teaching, working in human resources, or leading a company as a CEO. The courses teach the value of community involvement for success in school from teachers, parents, principals, and government participation. We learn to meet people where they are in life; acknowledging the individuality of each student based on their cultural upbringing, lifestyle, traumas, successes, etc.

By Samuel L

Jul 29, 2020

The readings for this course were exceptional, although I had trouble accessing one of the documents. I learned a lot in this course, and much of what I know is inspiring ideas for changes I would like to implement on my practice during this coming school year.

By AMANDA J

Oct 30, 2020

The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.

By Jose A A C

Apr 1, 2020

This course empower and helps me change my perspective about how I look kids and parents, how they have to get involve at school, workteam, collaboration and how SEL is the best tool to achieve it.

By Kathy B

Mar 25, 2018

This course was very good. I enjoy the topic because I believe that social emotional learning needs to take place for children and teachers and parents together

By Cory V

Aug 16, 2021

The course was thought provoking and easy to follow. I am hoping it will be easy to get a certificate that shows the hours as it is needed for my PD.

By Masood M

Aug 26, 2020

What a wonderful journey of learning and understanding.

By SHREYA M

Sep 29, 2020

Very helpful course. Learned a lot.

By Javeria R

Oct 12, 2020

This course is awesome.

By Flt L G R

Jul 2, 2020

THANKS...

By Muhammad i

Dec 14, 2019

EXCELLENT

By Mona A A

Jun 2, 2021

goood

By Rhondda W

Jul 28, 2021

I love the material. Hated the quiz for Module 4 week 2. One of the questions had multiple answers but this was not indicated in the question. I had to take the quiz over 15X before just throwing in both answers.

By Katherine T

Jun 28, 2021

I would have wanted to look deeper in the programs and possible ways in which educators can embed SEL in their teaching and practice.

By ARUL P J

Apr 28, 2021

It was a very good experience as I wish that whoever is gonna take this course, kindly apply it in your practical life :)

By Cory J

Nov 7, 2018

I liked all the content and quizzes. The different perspectives and videos are helpful.

By Sreeletha N

Jun 29, 2021

This was my very first Coursera course and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

By MPearsall

Sep 22, 2019

Thank you for your support. Excellent material!

By Vivian R S

Apr 20, 2021

Good

By Maryuri M

Oct 4, 2021

HELP ...

I have finished Teacher SEL:

Programs, Possibilities, and Contexts on Sunday, October the 2nd -I took the test twice- after lunch/Belgian time.

The first time I got 72 % and the second time, same day probably 5 to 8 minutes apart I got a 100%

PLEASE help me fix this ...

Thanks

By Sheena B

Jun 8, 2020

Highly insightful course, yet I feel there was some monotony created due to the heavy reading. I made notes and had to take a break of a few days to get back to the intense reading. Was really overwhelmed by the reading.

