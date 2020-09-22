HH
Sep 21, 2020
The content was valuable and relevant for our current times. I highly recommend this for anyone who works with young people and those looking for ways to improve our education system.
KB
Mar 24, 2018
This course was very good. I enjoy the topic because I believe that social emotional learning needs to take place for children and teachers and parents together
By Girls i t S H H•
Sep 22, 2020
The content was valuable and relevant for our current times. I highly recommend this for anyone who works with young people and those looking for ways to improve our education system.
By FALALUR R•
Jul 15, 2020
This is a great course which encourage teachers to be helpful with pupils emotionally and socially..
By Dena F•
Oct 26, 2020
This course is relevant in every aspect of one's life, whether teaching, working in human resources, or leading a company as a CEO. The courses teach the value of community involvement for success in school from teachers, parents, principals, and government participation. We learn to meet people where they are in life; acknowledging the individuality of each student based on their cultural upbringing, lifestyle, traumas, successes, etc.
By Samuel L•
Jul 29, 2020
The readings for this course were exceptional, although I had trouble accessing one of the documents. I learned a lot in this course, and much of what I know is inspiring ideas for changes I would like to implement on my practice during this coming school year.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 30, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Jose A A C•
Apr 1, 2020
This course empower and helps me change my perspective about how I look kids and parents, how they have to get involve at school, workteam, collaboration and how SEL is the best tool to achieve it.
By Kathy B•
Mar 25, 2018
This course was very good. I enjoy the topic because I believe that social emotional learning needs to take place for children and teachers and parents together
By Cory V•
Aug 16, 2021
The course was thought provoking and easy to follow. I am hoping it will be easy to get a certificate that shows the hours as it is needed for my PD.
By Masood M•
Aug 26, 2020
What a wonderful journey of learning and understanding.
By SHREYA M•
Sep 29, 2020
Very helpful course. Learned a lot.
By Javeria R•
Oct 12, 2020
This course is awesome.
By Flt L G R•
Jul 2, 2020
THANKS...
By Muhammad i•
Dec 14, 2019
EXCELLENT
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
goood
By Rhondda W•
Jul 28, 2021
I love the material. Hated the quiz for Module 4 week 2. One of the questions had multiple answers but this was not indicated in the question. I had to take the quiz over 15X before just throwing in both answers.
By Katherine T•
Jun 28, 2021
I would have wanted to look deeper in the programs and possible ways in which educators can embed SEL in their teaching and practice.
By ARUL P J•
Apr 28, 2021
It was a very good experience as I wish that whoever is gonna take this course, kindly apply it in your practical life :)
By Cory J•
Nov 7, 2018
I liked all the content and quizzes. The different perspectives and videos are helpful.
By Sreeletha N•
Jun 29, 2021
This was my very first Coursera course and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
By MPearsall•
Sep 22, 2019
Thank you for your support. Excellent material!
By Vivian R S•
Apr 20, 2021
Good
By Maryuri M•
Oct 4, 2021
HELP ...
I have finished Teacher SEL:
Programs, Possibilities, and Contexts on Sunday, October the 2nd -I took the test twice- after lunch/Belgian time.
The first time I got 72 % and the second time, same day probably 5 to 8 minutes apart I got a 100%
PLEASE help me fix this ...
Thanks
By Sheena B•
Jun 8, 2020
Highly insightful course, yet I feel there was some monotony created due to the heavy reading. I made notes and had to take a break of a few days to get back to the intense reading. Was really overwhelmed by the reading.