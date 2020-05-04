JW
Apr 20, 2019
Excellent information about students self awareness, social awareness, self management, interpersonal relationships and problem solving. Research based instruction from UC-Boulder. Awesome course.
MM
Mar 12, 2018
This course provided insight in to the reasons social emotional learning is vital for students' success in life, and provided many data points to support SEL as an academic positive, as well.
By Dena F•
May 4, 2020
I loved this course as it made it so simple and clear. I really learned the importance of an integrative approach across all curricula to really have an impact on children learning social and emotional skills. I learned the value of community (from parents, teachers, children, administrators, and other school staff) knowing and implementing SEL tools in everyday aspects of children's school lives, in the classroom, in the playground, playdates, at home and in the halls. I also saw how the school I currently work at has already implemented SEL and I can now reflect on particular relationships I have with children and new approaches come to mind, on how to establish trust and rapport with "problem" children. Some of the problem is on my shoulders and can be worked through with greater success if I employ SEL techniques.
By Jessica W•
Apr 20, 2019
Excellent information about students self awareness, social awareness, self management, interpersonal relationships and problem solving. Research based instruction from UC-Boulder. Awesome course.
By Melissa M•
Mar 12, 2018
This course provided insight in to the reasons social emotional learning is vital for students' success in life, and provided many data points to support SEL as an academic positive, as well.
By Elizabeth A D•
May 19, 2019
As the course progresses the information regarding the different SEL programs for Elementary, Middle and High School was in depth and informative. Our school has been using Mind Up with good results but just as the articles emphasized it needs to be implemented with fidelity. The SEL competencies also need to be modeled by teachers and I appreciate the findings in the article Review of Classroom Based SEL Programs for Middle School that "Attention to teachers should include investigation of setting-level supports, teaching practices, and teacher social emotional competencies, teaching practices, and motivation as correlates of the quality of implementation of the the SEL program and eventual impact on students." I will definitely recommend this class to my colleagues.
By Shabir A A•
Aug 28, 2020
This course is very informative and search based. It will be very useful for all adults who are engage with students for Social and Emotional learning and wellbeing. the course is designed in such a way that it give you the basic tools for further investigation into the subject. The pure research based approach is an added advantage. I really learned a lot and I am inspired to dig even deeper into the subject. Thank you University of Colorado Boulder.
By Girls i t S H H•
Sep 22, 2020
At all times, and especially now, it's critical educators and the community of support understand how important students SEL is to their present experience which affects their future and the choices they make. I hope at some time in our country's history we are able to accommodate for SEL in all school for all age levels. If a child's SEL is intact, the academics and extra curricular interest will follow suit.
By Valerie V K•
Aug 17, 2018
This course provides a very interesting overview of the many different SEL courses currently in use, and offers practical advice on how to choose ones that suit one's own classroom. The current field of SEL is rather new, so many strategies are being tried, and results are not always clear, so this MOOC helps makes some sense of it all.
By Gerald M•
Oct 5, 2020
This course is really awesome. Learning this SEL course invigorates me a lot, and it deepens my heart to understand our learners truly and opts for me more to pay attention to our learners' social and emotional learning. To the professors of this course, you are so great by sharing your expertise. My profound salutations to all you!
By Yael K•
Jun 30, 2018
I found this course very informative and I appreciated how week 4 and 5 were split into elementary and middle/high school. As an elementary teacher, I found it very interesting to read and watch the videos about SEL in middle and high school. It as interesting to see how SEL can continue on past elementary school.
By Bardell P•
Nov 19, 2020
I totally enjoyed this course. I am one who fully supports that this needs to be integrated into schools. I enjoyed the easy to understand delivery and the wealth of information that was shared. I have learnt so much and it has reinforced things that I have known and believed.
By Rachel G•
Jan 3, 2021
This course provided me with an excellent overview of the historical, present context and future trend of SEL. It provides good real life SEL programs for reference so that those interested to adopt for their school or out of school usage will not have to look further.
By Judith R•
May 25, 2022
I found the course extremely helpful in channeling my thoughts on Social ans Emotional Learning. It has provided great insight into an area which is not considered to be that important in schools in my country. I intend to use it in my classroom.
By Antoinette W•
Apr 13, 2022
Much of the information was new but thought provoking. I was able to link one of the SEL models with what is done in my school. It will serve me in organisaing and planning for my school and classroom. Personally, I have benifitted.
By Katherine T•
Apr 7, 2021
Lots of pertinent information on SEL program. It was easy to understand the structure of what we should see within a SEL program, and appreciate how that was communicated in videos, visuals, and articles.
By Laura S•
Jan 18, 2021
I loved this course. It had all you could expect in a online course and more: good teachers, interesting readings and lectures. I think this course will be very enriching to my profesional development.
By ANEESH K P•
Jun 4, 2020
Very good resources and organised sessions. It is highly recommended for people working with children and adolescents. I enjoyed doing the course during
By SHREYA M•
Sep 28, 2020
Very helpful course. All the videos and materials are excellent. I will be more careful about my students' social and emotional well-being.
By Jose A A C•
Jan 8, 2020
Amazing course, As a teacher I'm incredible mesmerize by the idea to learn more about socio emotional leraning and psichology.
By Maryium A•
Sep 11, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed the articles but videos were the most helpful in understanding and building a connection with the content
By ILONA F•
Jan 15, 2021
Very helpful course, I really enjoyed doing it and to be more careful about my students! Thanks a lot!!!
By MPearsall•
Jul 24, 2019
Thank you so much. Very informative and current. I truly enjoy the lectures and the readings. Maria
By Gina B•
Mar 31, 2021
Extremely important information and research to support having SEL program in all schools.
By Rolla K•
Aug 30, 2021
An amazing course. I have registered for the specialty which includes this module
By Sarah N•
Sep 7, 2018
Wonderful and thorough overview of an incredibly interesting subject. Thank you!
By Abdullah E•
Jan 4, 2021
Very beneficial course. I learned new skills and got alot of information.