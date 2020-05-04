Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for SEL for Students: A Path to Social Emotional Well-Being by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
237 ratings
57 reviews

About the Course

Social and emotional learning, or SEL, programs have flourished in schools during the last decade. In this course the instructor (Emily Price) introduces you to the history and framings of social and emotional learning preK-12 curricula, as well as various elementary, middle, and high school SEL programs and associated research. This course is a part of the 5-course Specialization “The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL)”. Interested in earning 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization? If so check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first module of this course for additional information. We want to note that the courses in this Specialization were designed with a three-credit university course load in mind. As a participant you may notice a bit more reading content and a little less video/lecture content. Completing and passing the SEL Specialization allows the participant to apply for 3 graduate credits toward teacher re-certification and professional enhancement. We want to ensure the quality and high standards of a University of Colorado learning experience. Interested in earning 3 graduate credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for The Teacher and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization? Check out "How you can earn 3 university credits from the University of Colorado-Boulder for this specialization" reading in the first week of this course for more information....

JW

Apr 20, 2019

Excellent information about students self awareness, social awareness, self management, interpersonal relationships and problem solving. Research based instruction from UC-Boulder. Awesome course.

MM

Mar 12, 2018

This course provided insight in to the reasons social emotional learning is vital for students' success in life, and provided many data points to support SEL as an academic positive, as well.

By Dena F

May 4, 2020

I loved this course as it made it so simple and clear. I really learned the importance of an integrative approach across all curricula to really have an impact on children learning social and emotional skills. I learned the value of community (from parents, teachers, children, administrators, and other school staff) knowing and implementing SEL tools in everyday aspects of children's school lives, in the classroom, in the playground, playdates, at home and in the halls. I also saw how the school I currently work at has already implemented SEL and I can now reflect on particular relationships I have with children and new approaches come to mind, on how to establish trust and rapport with "problem" children. Some of the problem is on my shoulders and can be worked through with greater success if I employ SEL techniques.

By Jessica W

Apr 20, 2019

Excellent information about students self awareness, social awareness, self management, interpersonal relationships and problem solving. Research based instruction from UC-Boulder. Awesome course.

By Melissa M

Mar 12, 2018

This course provided insight in to the reasons social emotional learning is vital for students' success in life, and provided many data points to support SEL as an academic positive, as well.

By Elizabeth A D

May 19, 2019

As the course progresses the information regarding the different SEL programs for Elementary, Middle and High School was in depth and informative. Our school has been using Mind Up with good results but just as the articles emphasized it needs to be implemented with fidelity. The SEL competencies also need to be modeled by teachers and I appreciate the findings in the article Review of Classroom Based SEL Programs for Middle School that "Attention to teachers should include investigation of setting-level supports, teaching practices, and teacher social emotional competencies, teaching practices, and motivation as correlates of the quality of implementation of the the SEL program and eventual impact on students." I will definitely recommend this class to my colleagues.

By Shabir A A

Aug 28, 2020

This course is very informative and search based. It will be very useful for all adults who are engage with students for Social and Emotional learning and wellbeing. the course is designed in such a way that it give you the basic tools for further investigation into the subject. The pure research based approach is an added advantage. I really learned a lot and I am inspired to dig even deeper into the subject. Thank you University of Colorado Boulder.

By Girls i t S H H

Sep 22, 2020

At all times, and especially now, it's critical educators and the community of support understand how important students SEL is to their present experience which affects their future and the choices they make. I hope at some time in our country's history we are able to accommodate for SEL in all school for all age levels. If a child's SEL is intact, the academics and extra curricular interest will follow suit.

By Valerie V K

Aug 17, 2018

This course provides a very interesting overview of the many different SEL courses currently in use, and offers practical advice on how to choose ones that suit one's own classroom. The current field of SEL is rather new, so many strategies are being tried, and results are not always clear, so this MOOC helps makes some sense of it all.

By Gerald M

Oct 5, 2020

This course is really awesome. Learning this SEL course invigorates me a lot, and it deepens my heart to understand our learners truly and opts for me more to pay attention to our learners' social and emotional learning. To the professors of this course, you are so great by sharing your expertise. My profound salutations to all you!

By Yael K

Jun 30, 2018

I found this course very informative and I appreciated how week 4 and 5 were split into elementary and middle/high school. As an elementary teacher, I found it very interesting to read and watch the videos about SEL in middle and high school. It as interesting to see how SEL can continue on past elementary school.

By Bardell P

Nov 19, 2020

I totally enjoyed this course. I am one who fully supports that this needs to be integrated into schools. I enjoyed the easy to understand delivery and the wealth of information that was shared. I have learnt so much and it has reinforced things that I have known and believed.

By Rachel G

Jan 3, 2021

This course provided me with an excellent overview of the historical, present context and future trend of SEL. It provides good real life SEL programs for reference so that those interested to adopt for their school or out of school usage will not have to look further.

By Judith R

May 25, 2022

I found the course extremely helpful in channeling my thoughts on Social ans Emotional Learning. It has provided great insight into an area which is not considered to be that important in schools in my country. I intend to use it in my classroom.

By Antoinette W

Apr 13, 2022

Much of the information was new but thought provoking. I was able to link one of the SEL models with what is done in my school. It will serve me in organisaing and planning for my school and classroom. Personally, I have benifitted.

By Katherine T

Apr 7, 2021

Lots of pertinent information on SEL program. It was easy to understand the structure of what we should see within a SEL program, and appreciate how that was communicated in videos, visuals, and articles.

By Laura S

Jan 18, 2021

I loved this course. It had all you could expect in a online course and more: good teachers, interesting readings and lectures. I think this course will be very enriching to my profesional development.

By ANEESH K P

Jun 4, 2020

Very good resources and organised sessions. It is highly recommended for people working with children and adolescents. I enjoyed doing the course during

By SHREYA M

Sep 28, 2020

Very helpful course. All the videos and materials are excellent. I will be more careful about my students' social and emotional well-being.

By Jose A A C

Jan 8, 2020

Amazing course, As a teacher I'm incredible mesmerize by the idea to learn more about socio emotional leraning and psichology.

By Maryium A

Sep 11, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed the articles but videos were the most helpful in understanding and building a connection with the content

By ILONA F

Jan 15, 2021

Very helpful course, I really enjoyed doing it and to be more careful about my students! Thanks a lot!!!

By MPearsall

Jul 24, 2019

Thank you so much. Very informative and current. I truly enjoy the lectures and the readings. Maria

By Gina B

Mar 31, 2021

Extremely important information and research to support having SEL program in all schools.

By Rolla K

Aug 30, 2021

An amazing course. I have registered for the specialty which includes this module

By Sarah N

Sep 7, 2018

Wonderful and thorough overview of an incredibly interesting subject. Thank you!

By Abdullah E

Jan 4, 2021

Very beneficial course. I learned new skills and got alot of information.

