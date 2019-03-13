EB
Jun 3, 2019
I absolutely love this course! I wish that I knew and understood this information when my children were in school. I am much better equipped to help other parents and students now.
LM
Dec 29, 2019
VERy important information. However, quizzes seemed to test memory rather than critical thinking, If you misspell a word or provide an original response yo will be marked WRONG.
By Robin O T•
Mar 12, 2019
It provides much more detailed and extensive information than any other course I have ever done before, as well as a comprehensive framework to deal with many of the difficulties and problems within the schools.
By ADITI B R•
Sep 7, 2020
It is indeed a very good course for basic understanding in very easy delivery of lectures and with lots of support materials for those who want to study and know more. This has definitely enriched me in spite of being in the education sector for more than 32 years as a teacher, mentor and as a Principal. I have a daughter who was diagnosed ADHD in class VII before that she was regarded as fidgety and mischievous and late intervention lead to additional problems like Trichtilomania and obesity. But now after understanding her problem and with support from teachers, counseller and psychiatrist, she had completed her school with good grades, topped her university school of Creative and Cultural expressions, grown up into a very creative, social, amicable lady establishing herself as a Quiz Master and blog writer. She is now a 28 years old and an excellent human being. Thanks to all my teachers in this course. I would love to be a mentor in this course as I see the students of this course are from different countries and cultures which sometimes I could relate to because the laws and resources mentioned in this course are basically for American students. Every country has different laws and systems. Anyway, knowledge is always good. Hope we would be able to implement as much as we have learnt.
Thank you all once again, Namaskar from Mrs. Aditi Basu Roy, Noida, India
By Eric B•
Jun 4, 2019
By Игорь Б•
Apr 5, 2021
Hello!
I am a student of the Russian University of Perm, and I am studying for a master's degree in the specialty "Social Work".
It is worth saying that the course is very informative and interesting for me personally as a foreign student, because I was able to see the differences in approaches to supporting students in their social, emotional, behavioral and educational problems. Now I will know a little more about US social policy.
Objectively, I would like to say that I have become a fan of the activities of the US social services, since the methods are at the highest level of implementation.
I really liked the implemented cases with Kelsey and Javier, which allowed us to practically curb the described methods of assistance.
I also express my gratitude to the teachers of the course. I note that they are real experts in their field and their speech has always been easy to understand.
By Hazel M•
Aug 31, 2020
this course is so amazing, i have gained a lot of knowledge and it is the best course one can do. understandable language , beautiful explanation, and the best part knowledge on minute parts and reference websites and a lot more I'm really glad that i did this course this is a very helpful and individually knowledgeable course i would love to thank all the the professional educators who shared their knowledge with me and many more student who are going to look forward to do this course thank you, you'll are amazing and a doing a great job. god bless.
By Fiyasi K J•
Jul 25, 2020
Providing Social, Emotional , Behavioral and Special Education services in school, its a very good course teaching professionals. It gives good knowledge for students behavior plans. As a teacher we can understand students emotional, social and behavior problems and also we can give good mental support for our students. Examples of this course section , javier and kelsy is very useful and these problems we facing in present situation .
By Romaisa, M S D o P U•
Jul 18, 2020
I've never studied such an amazing piece of information regarding student's social, emotional and psychological problems. The information have been provided in a very simple and lucid manner. The illustrated case studies were of real help and the instructors were amazing too. Love every bit about the course. Thanks a lot for making a difference and giving us the opportunity to learn at our convenience and ease.
By Boglárka L T•
Aug 6, 2020
I'm a teacher and I'm learning special education. I would liked to find a course, which encompasse my learnings so far but give me new knowledge. Luckily I found teh perfect one! This course was very useful, comprehensive. I learnt about a lot these themes before, but every course gave me new line of sight and challenge. I'm grateful took part in it. Thank you so much all professor from Colorado University!
By Dwana G•
Dec 14, 2020
Best course for students entering into a University to begin a Master’s degree in Special Education. It’s the first door opener to the rest of your educational path to success as a Sped Teacher. It’s flexible, well written, easy to follow and understand and not intimidating. You feel empowered to go further into your academic career and in your professional career.
By Kim C•
Nov 8, 2019
Beautifully in-depth discussions on students social, emotional and behavioural mental and physical health and how to assess and address it. I enjoyed and appreciated the inclusion of two example students used as point of referral consistently from start to finish; that helped me to apply the work nicely and gain good insight on all the information I was absorbing.
By Keianna B•
Apr 6, 2021
I seriously recommend this course to any teacher or person who has a genuine interest in special education but is yet to complete a degree program. The course isn't too heavy to handle all at once but you still get the key point needed for the particular topic and the exams are set up to garantee you a pass mark.. It's and excelente!!!!!!!!! for me.
By KEZIAH S T•
Sep 6, 2020
Tier system in an educational setting and the criteria under which a child falls in these categories were well explained and gave an insight on the different extend of physical, social, emotional and mental health issues and how it needs to be managed for the better functioning of that child were understood with clear examples of two case studies.
By Dr.sangeetha P•
Jul 25, 2020
Dear teams,
It’s an very informative course regarding how to handle social behaviour issue of children at schools . After learning this course I am much more confident to manage such kind of situations of the children’s at schools as well as students of colleges. I extremely thanks to all your teams to impart this known to me ..
Dr. Sangeetha P
By JWALA G•
Jul 23, 2020
This course has provided me with a piece of deeper knowledge about how to provide social, emotional, behavioral, and special education services in School. I love counseling students and this course has given me a new perspective to counsel in a much better way. Thank you, Coursera for providing a platform to explore courses of our interest.
By Rochelle M•
Jun 24, 2020
Great informative videos, and resources provided throughout the course! I felt the information from the videos was practical and easy to digest, and the additional material complimented what was stated. Great course for anyone interested in implementing mental health/resources in a school setting or environment.
By Teseline J•
Aug 11, 2020
This course helped me gain a better understanding of the significance of providing social emotional. And behavioral support to students in the school system. I wish that all those are entering the educational field do take this course to gain a better understanding.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 30, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Muhammad A•
Aug 9, 2019
The course gives an Idea about different programs that aim at developing students' mental health.
It's an introductory course and the information in it can give you an idea about those programs then you need to make further research.
By Ramila G•
Apr 21, 2020
The course fully covers important areas in the school life of the child and what measures should be taken by school staff, psychologists, parents, etc. for the favorable development of the child. I appreciate your work!
By Evaluation R•
Dec 30, 2019
By Manuela A C•
Dec 3, 2020
This course gave me a different perspective in school psychology. All the extra information they gave are priceless and the way each teacher explain a subject is really good.
By Gabriel C•
Aug 1, 2020
I enjoy the course. It is a shame that it is us centered. I also noticed that success is determined by incomes, maybe due to an extremely capitalized American system.
By S. A Y•
Dec 14, 2020
It's an excellent course that's a must-offer for teachers who is always looking for a better way to make positive impacts in the lives of their learners and school.
By Ashini S•
Jan 25, 2022
Informational and well-structured. Provides a good understanding of these key concepts in the school environment to support staff like aids, subs and associates.
By sherry a b•
Nov 30, 2020
Great course! It provided a sufficient amount of information to equip persons interacting with children and adolescents for better understanding and interaction.