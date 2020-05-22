Welcome to our next course in the School Health specialization: Managing ADHD, Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Concussion in School. In this course, you will about the most common developmental and behavioral disorders affecting children such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, learning disorders, and concussions. We will focus on how schools can support children by recognizing common symptoms and understanding the diagnosis process.
University of Colorado System
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
In the next few lessons, you will learn broadly about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, commonly referred to as ADHD. We will gain a deeper understanding of ADHD and common diagnoses. You will be introduced to the types of ADHD that exist and common symptoms for each. Next, you’ll explore the specific criteria for the diagnosis of ADHD. Finally, you will review at a high-level treatment therapy and intervention programs – both inside and outside school, as well as medications.
Autism
Next up is learning about autism spectrum disorder, the effects it has on children’s social communication skills, and the percent of the population that carry a diagnosis of it. You’ll experience an interview and answer dialogue with Dr. Abigail Angulo, a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician at the University of Colorado. You will be introduced to the deficits in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Next, you’ll explore symptoms and diagnosis of ASD. Finally, you’ll review the cause and management of autism.
Learning Disabilities
In the next few lessons, you’ll learn about learning disorders and disabilities among children. You’ll experience an interview and answer dialogue with Dr. Caitlin Walsh, a Psychologist at the University of Colorado. You will be introduced to diagnostic criteria for learning disorders and disabilities. Next, you’ll learn how a diagnosis is made and by whom. Next, you’ll explore specific types of learning disorders in children.
Concussions
Next up is a learning about concussions and the symptoms children experience. We’ll gain a deeper understanding of the negative impacts of concussions and how they affect a child’s physical, mental, and emotional health. You will be introduced to common symptoms of a concussion and how to identify one. Next, you’ll learn what to do when a child has a head injury or fall while at school. Finally, you’ll explore what happens to Matthew, a child who suffered a concussion during a football game, and how you can help in the management of a concussion.
Easy and enjoyable course suitable for people with no background in the area. recommended for people working with children especially teachers and student counselors
A well planned and interestingly arranged course. Every expert in the course follow attractive presentation. As a teacher trainer, I am very obliged to all of you. Well done.
This course is manageable and in depth with the mental challenges that children face in the classrooms and how to manage them. I recommend this course to anyone interested in working with children.
Found that some of the reading was basic, and regionally and culturally biased. Some of the reading added some real value and reinforcement!
Children and adolescents spend so much of their time in school regardless of where they live in the world. Health and learning are closely connected in the school setting, where good health and healthy practices create the optimal conditions for students’ academic success. And the contrary is also true: poor heath and unhealthy practices build tall barriers to student learning.
