This course will provide an overview of ADHD diagnosis and treatment. Course participants can expect to learn about ADHD as a developmental disorder that begins early in childhood, and participants will also learn about evidence-based approaches for diagnosing ADHD. Following that, two evidence-based treatment approaches (the Daily Report Card and Parenting Strategies) will be introduced. (Note these course activities are informational and are not intended to replace working with a licensed/trained professional).
ADHD: Everyday Strategies for Elementary Students
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is ADHD?
This module introduces the history, course, prevalence, and associated issues important for understanding attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Methods of assessment for screening
In this module course participants will learn about the components of an evidence-based assessment approach for diagnosing ADHD and planning treatment.
School-based treatment approaches and the Daily Report Card (DRC)
This module explores the uses of an effective school-based treatment, the Daily Report Card
Parenting strategies
This module presents a number of parenting strategies that are best practice for supporting youth with ADHD
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADHD: EVERYDAY STRATEGIES FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS
Very easy to follow and informative course. Learned some things that I didn't know even though I have two children with ADHD. Would definitely recommend to parents who are wondering what they can do.
The course material and the videos/lecture were very simple and easy to understand. Every parent and teacher and counselor can make use of this. Thanks Coursera for giving such a wonderful course.
I thoroughly enjoyed doing the course.Very interesting activities and quizzes. Lots of useful information and effective strategies for parents and teachers. Real hands on and practical suggestions.
I found this short course very informative. It was a very practical way to update myself on the latest thinking about ADHD, and what children need teachers to do to help them. Recommended.
