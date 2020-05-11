Everyday Parenting gives you access to a toolkit of behavior-change techniques that will make your typical day in the home easier as you develop the behaviors you would like to see in your child. The lessons provide step-by-step instructions and demonstrations to improve your course of action with both children and adolescents. Among many techniques, you will learn how even simple modifications to tone of voice and phrasing can lead to more compliance. The course will also shed light on many parenting misconceptions and ineffective strategies that are routinely used.
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The ABCs : Part 1 - Antecedents & Behaviors
Module 1 overviews the course structure and outlines the ABC formula for behavior-change programs. The “A” in the ABC stands for Antecedents and covers what to do before the behavior. The “B” represents Behavior and outlines working on the behavior itself - how to shape behavior by breaking it down into doable steps, practice the behavior repeatedly through simulations, and model the behavior. The course kicks off with a “C” (Consequence) because learning how to praise your child in the special way may be the most useful and versatile technique in the series.
The ABCs: Part 2 - Consequences
Module 2 focuses on the “C” in the ABC formula which is what comes after the behavior such as praise, rewards, attention, or punishment.
Advanced ABCs - Troubleshooting and Adolescents
Module 3 takes all the ABC techniques into consideration and outlines ways to improve and expand upon the parenting tools. Learn how to modify techniques for your maturing adolescent along with new techniques to foster communication with your child.
Special Topics and Conclusion
Module 4 moves beyond the ABC techniques and considers the larger family environment, misconceptions that might hold you back from implementing an effective behavior-change program, helping your child in school, and warning signs that your child may need professional help along with tips on how to find viable treatments.
Reviews
i have learned a lot from this course and hoping that i could apply everything that i have learned in the future. this was a great course and i recommend it to everyone especially to parents.
Extremely informative and interactive. Most of the material submitted was relevant and updated. I Thank Coursera and Dr. Alan for the privilege of such an enlightening and practical experience.
Very straightforward content and easy to follow for beginners. The course gives very simple tools that are applicable for child rearing when addressing problematic behaviour for children or teenagers.
The course is truly insipring and shaping me a lot around parenting my kids. I think it's invaluable to the parents and the next generations. Thank you Alan, Yale and Coursera to make it happen!
