What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)? Does a person who is easily distracted have ADHD? What are the symptoms or warning signs of ADHD? How does ADHD affect everyday life? In this online course, we will characterize ADHD symptoms and behavior, which seems to be increasingly common in the general population. We will describe different types of attention, the way ADHD affects attention in children and adults, similarities and differences between this and other disorders, as well as different ADHD treatments and interventions.
Introduction to ADHD: What It Is and How It’s Treated
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Knowing the main symptoms of ADHD, and how they affect everyday life.
Learning the difference between pathological and non-pathological attention problems.
Knowing the different types of attention and which are impaired in patients with ADHD.
Recognizing differences and similarities between ADHD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
16 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
We will start this course by exploring students' prior knowledge about general attentional symptoms and symptoms of ADHD.
What's included
3 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts
This week we will dedicate ourselves to addressing, in a didactic way and with examples, the different models and types of care.
What's included
5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
This week we will deepen the relationship of ADHD with other pathologies and syndromes, emphasizing the main differences and similarities, as well as those comorbid disorders that may occur.
What's included
5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In this final week we will explore concepts related to cognitive stimulation and treatments for ADHD in both adults and children, as well as those areas where interventions are developed
What's included
4 videos4 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
University of Colorado System
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.