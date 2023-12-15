Universidad de Palermo
Introduction to ADHD: What It Is and How It’s Treated
Universidad de Palermo

Introduction to ADHD: What It Is and How It’s Treated

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Wanda Rubinstein
Julieta Moltrasio

Instructors: Wanda Rubinstein

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Knowing the main symptoms of ADHD, and how they affect everyday life.

  • Learning the difference between pathological and non-pathological attention problems.

  • Knowing the different types of attention and which are impaired in patients with ADHD.

  • Recognizing differences and similarities between ADHD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

16 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

We will start this course by exploring students' prior knowledge about general attentional symptoms and symptoms of ADHD.

What's included

3 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

This week we will dedicate ourselves to addressing, in a didactic way and with examples, the different models and types of care.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

This week we will deepen the relationship of ADHD with other pathologies and syndromes, emphasizing the main differences and similarities, as well as those comorbid disorders that may occur.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this final week we will explore concepts related to cognitive stimulation and treatments for ADHD in both adults and children, as well as those areas where interventions are developed

What's included

4 videos4 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Wanda Rubinstein
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course497 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions