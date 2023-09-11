University of Geneva
A life with ADHD
University of Geneva

A life with ADHD

Martin Debbané
Stephan Eliez
Nader Perroud

Instructors: Martin Debbané

What you'll learn

  • Understand what ADHD is and the challenges related to this disorder

  • Familiarize yourself with the diagnostic and therapeutic issues of this disorder

  • Know the biological, psychological and environmental interventions

There are 6 modules in this course

In this module, you will discover the signs of ADHD and the diagnostic elements, and how the difficulties that appear, according to age, can lead to specific challenges in everyday life, in relationships at school or in the workplace.

This module will help you reflect on the construction of a global and sustainable strategy that can take into account different types of therapeutic approaches. You will also learn about comorbidities (disorders associated with ADHD) and their impact on ADHD. Finally, strategies that do not work will also briefly be discussed.

In this module, you will learn about biological interventions such as psychopharmacology, dietary supplements and diets, and other emerging interventions, such as transcranial stimulation, that can modulate brain function and help improve attention and hyperactivity.

In this module, you will learn the main principles of psychological interventions for ADHD. At the end of this module, you will know why they are important for both patients and their loved ones. Self-teaching tips for people with ADHD and teaching tips for therapists will be given. The major psychological areas of ADHD, such as attention difficulties, task planning and organization problems, hyperactivity and impulsivity, both behavioral and emotional, will be described in terms of the difficulties they cause at any age.

In this module, you will learn about the specific areas of ADHD discussed in Module 4 (attention difficulties, problems with planning and organizing tasks, hyperactivity and impulsivity both behavioral and emotional), and they will be detailed here in order to define simple and effective strategies to live with ADHD. This module will provide you with the skills to create a toolbox for yourself or a patient (if you are a therapist).

In this module, you will learn specifically about the different accommodations that can be offered to people with ADHD, whether at home, at school or in the workplace. A second part of this module will focus on family caregiver and family interventions.

Instructors

Martin Debbané
University of Geneva
4 Courses42,949 learners
Stephan Eliez
University of Geneva
5 Courses45,687 learners
Nader Perroud
University of Geneva
3 Courses21,695 learners

