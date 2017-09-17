AB
Oct 19, 2020
Very easy to follow and informative course. Learned some things that I didn't know even though I have two children with ADHD. Would definitely recommend to parents who are wondering what they can do.
MS
Feb 23, 2020
Thank you for your helpful and professional efforts. The information you shared so kindly will be extremely useful to me as both a parent to an extremely bright and kind ADHD child and as a teacher.
By Izu O•
Sep 17, 2017
It wasn't as in-depth as I expected, though it WAS a free course, so I guess I'll take what I can get.
Honestly though, all that was covered in terms of interventions and classroom strategies was the DRC. I expected more.
By Maria S•
Feb 24, 2020
By Harpreet K•
Nov 2, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed doing the course.Very interesting activities and quizzes. Lots of useful information and effective strategies for parents and teachers. Real hands on and practical suggestions.
By Sumathi C•
Apr 22, 2018
A parent with a child who has ADHD will benefit more from the course. As a teacher, I would have liked to know more strategies to effectively deal with children with ADHD in the classroom setting, some tips and videos of how a teacher can handle the class with ADHD children would have been more useful for me. The links and daily report card and behaviour contracts were some useful tools that I learnt in this course.
By Alejandra P•
May 21, 2017
Even though this is a short course, it gives you all the fundamental tools to approach a child with ADHD in and out the classroom. I am a teacher and I learned new strategies that will help me to understand and help kids with ADHD inside the classroom. If you are a parent, even if you don't have a child with ADHD, this course can be very useful for you. They give you a lot of web pages with tools that you can use at home. Totally recommend it!
By Ilsbeth K•
Dec 19, 2018
This course was quick and to the point. As a parent of a child with inattentive ADHD and a substitute teacher, I am amazed at the differences in learning styles of children. More importantly, how difficult school can be for bright students that struggle with ADHD. I appreciated that this course didn't focus on diagnosis but on strategies for helping these kids. This will help me at work and at home with my child. Thank you.
By Ireri N•
May 6, 2020
Getting such a wide range of clear and accurate information after starting with so many doubts it's mesmerizing. Thank you for giving all of us the opportunity to understand what ADHD is and how to coexist with it, but especially to give us the tools to help the children, their parents and teachers to improve their living. Now I feel much more comfortable and confident about what I know and what I can do.
By Daniela A C L•
Apr 25, 2020
It's a basic class and its not worth it to pay 49$ for the certificate. Why is it basic? Well, first you can see that the course takes 4 hours to complete it. Second, the majority of the material you can find on the internet, they give you a link. Third, I had taken another course (which is cheaper) and it had way more material and classes. Fourth, the videos are really shorts and he only teaches you basic stuff. I think that if someone wants to take this course, they should take it for free. However, I really liked the last module (module 4) where you can see some strategies for dealing with an ADHD kid. Last thing I didn't pay. In my opinion, it was too expensive and the content and time were not worth it.
By Jennifer E•
Jul 10, 2019
My son was recently diagnosed with moderate-severe ADHD. I have watched him over the last year seem to deteriorate socially, academically and emotionally in school and at home. This course explained things to me and gave me options that I can implement at home to better manage his condition, as well as things I can bring forth to the school to help him be more successful.
By NOREEN M•
Sep 3, 2018
Yes I found the course to be excellent very informative It is.imperative for new parents to do .It was so simple to fiollow too I would therefore reccommend it to anyone Many thanks to you all in the Corcera team Well done to you all Im therefore giving.it top marks no 5 .Thank you Noreen Murphy .Im looking forward to recieving my Certificate now .
By Hend A M•
Aug 29, 2018
It was a wonderful course in which I learned a lot of information and skills to deal with ADHD
The lecturer's style is simple and easy
It was easy for me to understand his explanation quickly
The presentations he gave in the modules were more than fantastic and helpful
All thanks and appreciation to him...
By Gabriela F V C•
Feb 15, 2019
El curso maneja información manejable para todo aquel que esté interesado en aprender mas sobre el TDAH. Es una plataforma completamente en inglés y sería interesante que pudieran proveer los PDF también en español, muchas gracias por la experiencia y estaré a la espera de mi certificado.
By Afzal A S•
May 8, 2017
This course is provided with the knowledge which is dire need of the whole society, not only children although their parents are also suffering due to the causes and effect of ADHD on children.
By Andrea W•
Mar 15, 2017
This course was really enjoyable and useful. I have put in place a number of techniques and have been able to share with other member of staff many of the strategies recommended in the course.
By audrie P A•
Apr 2, 2019
Excellent was what I was needing, thanks to God!
By Javier P•
Jul 20, 2019
Hi. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to learn more about ADHD. I already knew many subjects, this course has been very useful and enriching, with a clear and easy understanding. It has been very comfortable and understandable. Congratulations. I am a ADHD father of a family and with a wife and 2 ADHD children. There are times when family situations are incredible. This course will help us improve our coexistence. I strongly advise both family members and their own ADHD to take this course. It is very advisable. It also provides a great documentation attached if you want to delve much more. Thank you very much and congratulations for this great course.
By Aleksandra K•
Sep 26, 2019
The course was quite informative and I feel that I have learned a lot. I also feel that some of the strategies that were suggested for teachers to use in the classroom with ADHD students are the strategies that I have been using, so it really reaffirmed what I had thought about the matter. I like how the course was very practical and more focused on the strategies that will help teachers, parents and children with ADHD, rather than focused on theory and statistics. There is also a nice mix of instructional material - videos, readings, presentations with key highlights, quizzes and reflections.
By Natalia M•
Feb 8, 2020
Great course! Truly learned a LOT from it! As a teacher, I work with children with ADHD and need more knowledge to be more productive. I have learned the right strategies to help those children to work effectively in a classroom. I am sure that now I can apply my knowledge and be a better teacher. The instructor explained everything in details, very clear, and with examples. I highly recommend this course, especially if you work with children with ADHD. Thank you!
By Gruzinskaya A•
Nov 17, 2019
I simply loved this course. Everything is clearly delivered. Not only were we provided with credible information but also with hands-on materials and links which enable continuous support for parents. Very appreciated and recommended!!! I learnt more in the course than I did throughout the time being a mother of an ADHD child.
By Alejandra F•
Aug 13, 2017
I found this course to be very interesting and very helpful for me since I work in education. Mr. Fabiano is a very good professor and his explanations are clear and straight to the point. He attends all doubts directed to him in the forum. The material is very useful as well, and I found it to be very convenient for my class.
By Iona F•
May 2, 2017
I have gained a lot from this class especially since i deal with special children the strategies and goes about me has give me a lot to boost my teaching skills. How to understand the child and control them has solved a lot of my queries and thus helped me.
Thanks a lot for this great opportunity to learn more
By Stanley D•
Jul 2, 2019
Good course, good length for basic knowledge, and plenty of good resources provided for a more in-depth experience. I suggest that week 4 is most important, as it covers the practical side of handling children with ADHD. The other weeks were more theory based, but still useful.
By Arathi M•
Oct 16, 2017
The course material and the videos/lecture were very simple and easy to understand. Every parent and teacher and counselor can make use of this. Thanks Coursera for giving such a wonderful course.
By Linda N•
Jul 31, 2020
The course provided visual, auditory, and reading material to support the topic and sub-topics concerning the validity of ADHD research and working with children diagnosed with ADHD. Great class!!
By Rita L•
Feb 7, 2020
Not much content, way more more classroom suggestion in the reading material then presented in the videos. Was a bit disappointed.