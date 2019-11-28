IE
Dec 31, 2020
This course is manageable and in depth with the mental challenges that children face in the classrooms and how to manage them. I recommend this course to anyone interested in working with children.
JL
Mar 2, 2021
This is the course that could be an avenue for making a difference in the lives of learners with difficulty. Applying what has learned form the course is a great opportunity to serve with a heart.
By Erin F•
Nov 28, 2019
I enjoyed this course and feel that I learned quite a bit about the topics provided. The instructors were clear and concise as well. I would recommend this course to people who want to start becoming more familiar with things like ADHD and Autism. One thing I would have liked more of is teaching and behavior management techniques. We learned about the disabilities, but not really how to deal with them. So some more information on that would be appreciated. I also felt like the true and false questions were sometimes awkward where they would ask a question and not be a statement, or the answer would make more sense to be yes or no, not true or false. Other than that, it was great! Thanks so much!
By i t i l•
May 23, 2020
A very concise and well thought of course, with oodles of information, precise terminologies. Should be on the to-do list for every educator in any field, as well as School administrators.
By Elizabeth .•
Jul 3, 2020
Very new tool learn about the diseases and prevention and first aid and getting more knowledge to diagnosis it help to improve and gain more knowledge thank you for your updated knowledge.
By Rock S K E D•
Mar 22, 2020
Good course, but buggy videos. Coursera kept telling me to that I had to watch several videos three and four times. That was frustrating.
By Songtsen m•
Apr 21, 2019
Best learning site and I am very thankful to coursera
By DR. V P P•
Jul 15, 2020
A well planned and interestingly arranged course. Every expert in the course follow attractive presentation. As a teacher trainer, I am very obliged to all of you. Well done.
By XIMENA Y Z L•
Mar 9, 2020
It was a great experience, this course has been very useful for me. I learned a lot and is very interesting. Thank you.
By Vetrova M A•
Feb 18, 2020
The material is perfectly structured. Clearly, on business. It was nice to listen. Thank you very much!
By Ramila G•
Apr 17, 2020
This course was amazing! I received a lot of useful information which helps in working with children.
By Kamala R•
Jun 9, 2019
Very detail informative updated material,
great support, clear explanation of different specialists,
By Michelle Z•
Apr 5, 2020
This course was well designed and I finished it with a great understanding of all the topics.
By Seokyeon J•
Jan 3, 2020
It is helpful to understand each different health conditions definitions, management clearly.
By Courtney A•
Apr 17, 2020
This course is very comprehensive. The transcript was really helpful when writing notes!
By Anu T•
Apr 4, 2020
Very informative. The speakers and online resources were ideal for good understanding.
By Re A•
Jan 25, 2019
Extremely good overview, should be required for every teacher!
By Swati P K•
Sep 22, 2019
Excellent videos, very informative, gives complete knowledge
By Daniela R D C•
Apr 8, 2020
Excelent
By MAKARANON W•
Feb 1, 2019
Thank you very much for a very good course.It's more informative and useful for parents,teachers and all.
By Aula•
Mar 11, 2020
Thank you so much
By Alonso Z•
Jun 7, 2020
I really enjoyed this courser about ADHD, Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Concussion in school. The videos were very informative for those who are looking for a basic introduction to each topic and how to implemented these new tools in a school job setting and do a better job in our community.
By Iannis E•
Jan 1, 2021
By Sonja B•
Aug 31, 2020
Presenter is excellent. The reading material for this course was relevant. Some of the questions in the in-video quizzes were ambiguous and need checking.
By Thayalani N G•
Feb 26, 2019
It is very useful for people like me because you learn and you also got a chance to refresh your knowledge and help yourself to improve better.
By Isabella D S•
Jul 1, 2019
Very useful and complete course about these important issues that teachers may encounter in the classroom. I wanted more! 100% recommended!!
By SAJITH S J•
Aug 29, 2020
This was a very useful course for me. Helpe me to gain more knowledge on ADHD, ASD, CONCUSSION and LEARNING DISABILITIES.