In this course you will find a comprehensive overlook of healthy practices in public schools in the USA, including: physical activity and nutrition in the school setting. We will review the basics of some of the regulatory programs found in the United States that support healthy students through nutrition education and nutrition programs. You will be able to explain some of the nutritional components such as, alternatives to the use of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages. Many of these principles can be applied to students in schools throughout the globe.
This course is part of the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Daniel NicklasAssistant Professor, Director of Primary Care Education for the Pediatrics Residency, Co-medical Director for the Pediatric Call Center
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
School Nutrition
In the following module you will learn more about school nutrition. We’ll start by better understanding the differences between nutrition and nutrition services before we learn more about nutrition standards and the historical and scientific reasoning behind them. We’ll end the module with practical ways that you can promote a positive nutritional environment in your school.
Physical Activity
In this module you will learn about physical activity in and out of school and about the physical, mental, and social benefits of physical activity. We’ll learn more about the differences in terminology and the science behind physical activity and how it relates to children’s overall health. As you’ll see in this module, physical activity is one of the greatest preventative measures regarding health problems later in life so, accordingly, we’ll learn more about how we can craft plans to encourage and support physical activity in and out of the classroom.
Home, Community, and Attendance
In this module we will learn about what communities can do to help create healthy environments in schools. We’ll specifically look at how three components of the community (individuals, businesses, and families) can be utilized to support children’s health. We’ll also discuss important facts regarding school attendance.
Healthy Eating and Active Living Programs in Action
In this module, we’ll learn more about programs that benefit children when class is not in session. We’ll learn more about the impact of health programs offered in partnership with local businesses and how they can benefit children’s health outside of the traditional classroom setting.
I enjoyed going through the videos and course materiel. Indeed, I got lot of insights, which I can practically implement at school sports development segment.
This course helps me to know more about the health practices . Thank you for this wonderful course.
We oftentimes forget how important it is to cultivate healthy eating habits is. This course helped me remember that. Thank you!
Fue un buen curso, más enfocado a la parte política de como comenzar el movieminto de escuela y comunidad saludable
About the School Health for Children and Adolescents Specialization
Children and adolescents spend so much of their time in school regardless of where they live in the world. Health and learning are closely connected in the school setting, where good health and healthy practices create the optimal conditions for students’ academic success. And the contrary is also true: poor heath and unhealthy practices build tall barriers to student learning.
