FA
Nov 29, 2020
It is good to learn and know about the system of other country have develop and how they manage to combat the problems with various kind of activities which involving their communities.
AB
Sep 16, 2020
It was so interesting and got to know many things, how our diet plan should be and how one can start PA and PE in school or college. it was really so helpul . THANK YOU SO MUCH.
By Charmaine S•
May 23, 2019
I have learnt so much
By Magdalene M A•
May 20, 2019
I've been educated!
By Aryaa Y B•
Sep 17, 2020
By Della L A•
Jun 4, 2020
It's a good course... really good
By Sriya B S•
Apr 4, 2019
Very informative
By EZENPHERL V D C•
Jul 22, 2020
its more on reading but its a lot of fun learning how to be healthy through the food we eat.. thankyou so much.. i think i have to undergo sa bicycling and cooking healthy foods too.. i like to become healthy too
By Thayalani N G•
Apr 10, 2019
Although it is a very informative course but it is quite boring but then again the information on nutrition, eating habits, encouraging children to participate, were interesting. However, I do not see the relevance of this topics when it comes to the entire course. Its just my opinion.
By Shashank T•
Apr 15, 2020
I enjoyed going through the videos and course materiel. Indeed, I got lot of insights, which I can practically implement at school sports development segment.
By Rohan A•
May 20, 2020
I am very thankful to this course who provided me with good knowledge about healthy practices and its importance especially in the schools
By DINESH K•
Oct 1, 2020
We oftentimes forget how important it is to cultivate healthy eating habits is. This course helped me remember that. Thank you!
By Jemilie P•
Jul 22, 2020
The instructors were very lively and it was easy to learn from them. This course shows the holistic approach to health.
By DANTULURI H•
May 18, 2020
This course is good and i have got to learn many things about the health and nutrition practices in school children.
By rahul c•
May 7, 2020
my experience about this course is great and also teaching is best ever best.
By NILAM N•
Apr 26, 2020
It is very nice course I learned many things from it
By sumbe n•
Apr 26, 2020
Better course... Spectacular experience
By Ike c v•
Apr 30, 2019
very educative and well presented
By Kamal S•
Jun 11, 2019
Good I Enjoyed this course
By Inge U K•
May 24, 2021
I have learned a lot about School Health. The course had great practical content. It was as if I was doing it myself. Everything was in place and well explained. My country Namibia should learn from Colorado. We are really not doing much when it comes to Integrated School Health Program as most of our activities are done in isolation. Like the division responsible for the school feeding program and many others need to work closely with the division that is coordinating the school health program. Great course. thumbs up.
By Boglárka L T•
Aug 6, 2020
I'm a teacher and I'm learning special education. I would liked to find a course, which encompasse my learnings so far but give me new knowledge. Luckily I found teh perfect one! This course was very useful, comprehensive. I learnt about a lot these themes before, but every course gave me new line of sight and challenge. I'm grateful took part in it. Thank you so much all professor from Colorado University!
By Rajalakshmi R•
May 23, 2020
This is an essential coursefor our students,teachers,parents and the whole community.It really details how to deal with our kids overall activity.The instructor(mam) explained everything in a very crystal clear manner.Thanku Colorado university and coursera for offering this platform.
By Evaluation R•
Dec 31, 2019
A nice introduction for the beginning student. I wish there were some solutions regarding the current lunch program -which is nutritionally deficient and in general, a joke. I was so glad to learn about current initiatives like cooking matters. Great course presenters!
By Renato R L•
Mar 29, 2022
It was a great course, I learn a lot and differents types of how use the healthy food to the families, communities and schools. I've seen how to use physical activities to help the kids. Improve nutrition, eat healthy food, keep the habit of eating well
By Dima A j•
Feb 17, 2021
It was a successful course par excellence due to the rich information and easy presentation of this information through videos, as well as the specialized and very useful references. Many thanks to everyone who contributed to this excellent work.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 30, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Janice B•
Nov 12, 2020
This course was really helpful and understandable. I love how it was broken down to pieces and and very clear to understand the information with the reading materials to correspond the lessons. AWESOME!!