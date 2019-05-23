Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthy Practices: Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Community and Family Participation by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
691 ratings
172 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will find a comprehensive overlook of healthy practices in public schools in the USA, including: physical activity and nutrition in the school setting. We will review the basics of some of the regulatory programs found in the United States that support healthy students through nutrition education and nutrition programs. You will be able to explain some of the nutritional components such as, alternatives to the use of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages. Many of these principles can be applied to students in schools throughout the globe. You will understand how the schools can support physical activity throughout the day and how they can effectively offer physical education. Learners will be able to explain MVPA, or moderate to vigorous physical activity. They will identify this as the newest method for measuring and evaluating what counts as physical activity in terms of METs. Participants in the course will be able to explain the science behind the recommended "60 minutes of Physical Activity" and what counts toward MVPA both during and outside of the school day. Learners will be able to evaluate and explain how what students eat and how they exercise impacts student success. We will provide you with information to help you to promote the teamwork that it takes to implement successful nutritional and physical activity programs. Our discussion will include where to find and how to develop community support and encourage family participation. Later in the course you will understand how attendance impacts student success. Together we will look at real-life examples of programs in a school setting and this will help you to recognize what impact you can have on improving the health and success of students in your own community....

Top reviews

FA

Nov 29, 2020

It is good to learn and know about the system of other country have develop and how they manage to combat the problems with various kind of activities which involving their communities.

AB

Sep 16, 2020

It was so interesting and got to know many things, how our diet plan should be and how one can start PA and PE in school or college. it was really so helpul . THANK YOU SO MUCH.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 172 Reviews for Healthy Practices: Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Community and Family Participation

By Charmaine S

May 23, 2019

I have learnt so much

By Magdalene M A

May 20, 2019

I've been educated!

By Aryaa Y B

Sep 17, 2020

By Della L A

Jun 4, 2020

It's a good course... really good

By Sriya B S

Apr 4, 2019

Very informative

By EZENPHERL V D C

Jul 22, 2020

its more on reading but its a lot of fun learning how to be healthy through the food we eat.. thankyou so much.. i think i have to undergo sa bicycling and cooking healthy foods too.. i like to become healthy too

By Thayalani N G

Apr 10, 2019

Although it is a very informative course but it is quite boring but then again the information on nutrition, eating habits, encouraging children to participate, were interesting. However, I do not see the relevance of this topics when it comes to the entire course. Its just my opinion.

By Shashank T

Apr 15, 2020

I enjoyed going through the videos and course materiel. Indeed, I got lot of insights, which I can practically implement at school sports development segment.

By Rohan A

May 20, 2020

I am very thankful to this course who provided me with good knowledge about healthy practices and its importance especially in the schools

By DINESH K

Oct 1, 2020

We oftentimes forget how important it is to cultivate healthy eating habits is. This course helped me remember that. Thank you!

By Jemilie P

Jul 22, 2020

The instructors were very lively and it was easy to learn from them. This course shows the holistic approach to health.

By DANTULURI H

May 18, 2020

This course is good and i have got to learn many things about the health and nutrition practices in school children.

By rahul c

May 7, 2020

my experience about this course is great and also teaching is best ever best.

By NILAM N

Apr 26, 2020

It is very nice course I learned many things from it

By sumbe n

Apr 26, 2020

Better course... Spectacular experience

By Ike c v

Apr 30, 2019

very educative and well presented

By Kamal S

Jun 11, 2019

Good I Enjoyed this course

By Inge U K

May 24, 2021

I have learned a lot about School Health. The course had great practical content. It was as if I was doing it myself. Everything was in place and well explained. My country Namibia should learn from Colorado. We are really not doing much when it comes to Integrated School Health Program as most of our activities are done in isolation. Like the division responsible for the school feeding program and many others need to work closely with the division that is coordinating the school health program. Great course. thumbs up.

By Boglárka L T

Aug 6, 2020

I'm a teacher and I'm learning special education. I would liked to find a course, which encompasse my learnings so far but give me new knowledge. Luckily I found teh perfect one! This course was very useful, comprehensive. I learnt about a lot these themes before, but every course gave me new line of sight and challenge. I'm grateful took part in it. Thank you so much all professor from Colorado University!

By Rajalakshmi R

May 23, 2020

This is an essential coursefor our students,teachers,parents and the whole community.It really details how to deal with our kids overall activity.The instructor(mam) explained everything in a very crystal clear manner.Thanku Colorado university and coursera for offering this platform.

By Evaluation R

Dec 31, 2019

A nice introduction for the beginning student. I wish there were some solutions regarding the current lunch program -which is nutritionally deficient and in general, a joke. I was so glad to learn about current initiatives like cooking matters. Great course presenters!

By Renato R L

Mar 29, 2022

It was a great course, I learn a lot and differents types of how use the healthy food to the families, communities and schools. I've seen how to use physical activities to help the kids. Improve nutrition, eat healthy food, keep the habit of eating well

By Dima A j

Feb 17, 2021

It was a successful course par excellence due to the rich information and easy presentation of this information through videos, as well as the specialized and very useful references. Many thanks to everyone who contributed to this excellent work.

By AMANDA J

Oct 30, 2020

The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful for all the lectures and support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.

By Janice B

Nov 12, 2020

This course was really helpful and understandable. I love how it was broken down to pieces and and very clear to understand the information with the reading materials to correspond the lessons. AWESOME!!

