Course 3 of 3 in the
Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Intermediate Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Align common diet archetypes with exercise programming.

  • Learn which macronutrients are preferential for specific workout types and training goals.

  • Compare the energy pathways, their functions and how they use macronutrients to fuel work.

  • Learn the key principles of energy systems within the human body.

Skills you will gain

  • Dietary Interventions
  • Macronutrient Compositions
  • Diet and Exercise Alignment
  • Nutrition Coaching
  • Energy Systems Principles
Course 3 of 3 in the
Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Intermediate Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

NASM's Aligning Diet and Exercise

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization

Science of Diet and Exercise

