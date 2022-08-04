- Dietary Interventions
- Diet Types
- Weight Management
- Dietary Fat Intake Guidelines
- Diet and Exercise Alignment
- Nutrition Coaching
- Nutrition Science
- Energy Intake and Expenditure
- Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) Measurement
- Heathy Eating
- Metabolic Process
- Strategies for Increasing Metabolic Rates
Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Break Down the Science of Diet and Exercise. Master the knowledge and skills to identify the diet and exercise interventions required for specific fitness goals.
What you will learn
Apply the science behind complementing dietary interventions with exercise strategies for optimal fitness programming.
Learn how our bodies use the foods we consume for different metabolic functions required for health.
Learn the biochemical processes we call metabolism to keep the human body alive.
Compare approaches used to track calorie intake and energy expenditure requirements.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have the knowledge and skills to identify optimal nutrition strategies that best fuel key exercise and performance requirements including a thorough understanding of energy intake and expenditure, the role and functions of dietary fat intake, as well as functions of the different energy pathways; all utilized to develop an effective fitness program.
