Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aligning Diet and Exercise by National Academy of Sports Medicine
About the Course
When considering body composition goals, modifications to both diet and exercise are inevitable. Most often, an individual’s dietary interventions do not align with their exercise regimen, which may diminish the potential for success.
This course explores the energy pathways and how macronutrients fuel exercise across intensity and duration, in addition to popular dietary interventions and their alignment with exercise recommendations. After completing this course, students will have a clear understanding of the body’s energy pathways, the effects of various dietary interventions on these pathways, as well as aligned diet and exercise recommendations that will help maximize success.
With over 30 years as a leader in fitness and wellness education, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has built its reputation on providing an evidence-based curriculum that is both relevant and applicable for those seeking the skills and knowledge required to promote optimal health....