About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 5 of 5 in the
Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Beginner Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the underlying characteristics that make a diet effective.

  • Discover personal preferences when looking to adhere to a diet.

  • Compare common diets used to manage safe and effective weight loss.

  • Learn some of the behavioral roadblocks that may affect diet adherence.

Skills you will gain

  • Food Restrictive Dieting
  • Macronutrient Compositions
  • Diet Psychology and Adherence
  • Nutrition Coaching
  • Fasting Protocols
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 5 of 5 in the
Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Beginner Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

NASM's Navigating Diets

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization

Nutrition Education for the Consumer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder