The wide and wonderful world of diets can be difficult terrain to navigate, especially with so much information scattered across the Internet and in magazines. Some are backed by scientific evidence, whereas others are mostly hype. Informed readers need to be well-armed with the latest facts regarding diets and how they impact health, body composition, and athletic performance.
This course is part of the Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.
What you will learn
Learn the underlying characteristics that make a diet effective.
Discover personal preferences when looking to adhere to a diet.
Compare common diets used to manage safe and effective weight loss.
Learn some of the behavioral roadblocks that may affect diet adherence.
Skills you will gain
- Food Restrictive Dieting
- Macronutrient Compositions
- Diet Psychology and Adherence
- Nutrition Coaching
- Fasting Protocols
No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
NASM's Navigating Diets
About the Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
Who is NASM?
Is this course a collegiate course?
How are NASM courses authored?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.