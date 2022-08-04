About this Specialization

Understanding how to eat healthy can be daunting, especially when presented with unfamiliar science. Learn and apply everyday nutrition concepts to your lifestyle to get the most out of what you eat. Take time in understanding how to appropriately read food labels, enhance your diet and exercise with the right supplements, or break through misconceptions about nutrition fads. With the NASM Nutrition Education for the Consumer, you will learn the truth that evidence leads us to when developing healthy habits built upon accurate nutrition information. Apply these nutrition principles to your own lifestyle or help others around you understand a bit more about how they can begin to build a healthier lifestyle too.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Plant-Based Diets

Course 2

Course 2

Making Sense of Supplements

Course 3

Course 3

Understanding Food Labels and Portion Sizes

Course 4

Course 4

Nutrition Hot Topics and Controversies

