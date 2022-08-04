- Healthy Eating
- Diet Types
- Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA)
- Weight Management
- Food Portioning and Control
- Nutrition Trends
- Diet Psychology and Adherence
- Nutrition Coaching
- Nutrition Science
- Plant-Based Diets
- Energy Balance
- Supplement Science
Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Break Down the Science of Daily Nutrition. Make healthier nutrition decisions faced every day using evidence-based science.
What you will learn
Learn the fundamentals of nutrition science and their impact on different diet types.
Validate the credibility of trending nutrition topics.
Apply the knowledge and skills required to make informed food choices.
Learn the common myths of plant-based dieting and science used to debunk them.
Skills you will gain
Learners will have the knowledge and skills required to make healthier nutrition decisions including plant-based diets, supplementation basics, understanding food labels, trending nutrition topics, as well as navigating different dietary interventions.
