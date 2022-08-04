National Academy of Sports Medicine
Plant-Based Diets
National Academy of Sports Medicine

Plant-Based Diets

This course is part of Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization

NASM Faculty

Instructor: NASM Faculty

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the common myths of plant-based dieting and science used to debunk them.

  • Differentiate key plant-based dieting characteristics that affect athletic performance.

  • Navigate plant-based diet conversations and discussions on how they affect weight loss.

  • Discover, using evidence-based research, the health benefits of plant-based dieting.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Healthy Eating
  • Category: Plant-Based Diets
  • Category: Weight Management
  • Category: Energy Balance
  • Category: Nutrition Coaching

There is 1 module in this course

In today's world, there are many eating patterns available to choose from. They can range across a dietary spectrum from a totally carnivorous diet (meat-eating) to an entirely herbivorous diet (plant-eating). Plant-based diets are diets that rely primarily or entirely on plant-based foods. This course has been designed to help those navigate the various available plant-based diet options, their associated health benefits, and the common myths surrounding these dietary lifestyles.

