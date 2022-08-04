Learner Reviews & Feedback for Plant-Based Diets by National Academy of Sports Medicine
About the Course
In today's world, there are many eating patterns available to choose from. They can range across a dietary spectrum from a totally carnivorous diet (meat-eating) to an entirely herbivorous diet (plant-eating). Plant-based diets are diets that rely primarily or entirely on plant-based foods. This course has been designed to help those navigate the various available plant-based diet options, their associated health benefits, and the common myths surrounding these dietary lifestyles.
With over 30 years as a fitness and wellness education leader, the National Academy of Sports Medicine has built its reputation on providing an evidence-based curriculum that is relevant and applicable for those seeking the skills and knowledge required to promote optimal health....