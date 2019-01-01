Profile

Lisa Jacobson

    Dr. Lisa Jacobson is the Director of Research, as well as a licensed psychologist and board certified pediatric neuropsychologist in the Department of Neuropsychology, Kennedy Krieger Institute. She is also the Director of Informatics and Research Data Governance for the Kennedy Krieger Institute and the co-Director of the Center for Innovation and Leadership in Special Education (CILSE). Additionally, she holds an appointment as an Associate Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is directing the planned partnership developing a post-baccalaureate certificate program focused on supporting students with severe neurobehavioral disabilities co-facilitated by the Kennedy Krieger Institute and University of Maryland, and will teach the Neurodevelopment and Disability for Educators course in the proposed sequence. She has published over 65 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters and maintains active research and dissemination programs via extramural funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and the Maryland State Department of Education. She also serves as a standing member on the Institute for Education Sciences Review Panel (Basic Cognitive Processes section) and the editorial board of the Journal of the International Neuropsychological Society.

    Kids with Cancer Still Need School: The Providers Role

